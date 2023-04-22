Another lawsuit filed to allow lawyers with conceal-carry permits to be armed in court

Lawyers who have been testing the limits of Arkansas gun-carrying laws have filed a new suit to be able to bring their weapons into the Pulaski County courthouse.

The plaintiffs Ben Motal and law school professor Robert Steinbuch are also seeking class-action status on behalf of any lawyer, with a few restrictions, who had cases in Pulaski County Circuit Court over the past five years.

An October lawsuit on the issue similarly seeking class-action status was dismissed last month by Circuit Judge Chip Welch who found, among other things, that the law Steinbuch and plaintiffs Chris Corbitt and Motal were relying on to be unconstitutional because the Legislature cannot make laws that conflict with the courts' constitutional authority, established under Amendment 80, to regulate court procedures.

Only the Arkansas Supreme Court has the power to determine who can bring guns into court and the justices have not done so or even sought a study into whether guns should be allowed in court, Welch stated. His ruling, which allowed the suit to be refiled, is being appealed.

The day following Welch's decision, Motal and Steinbuch were refused entry by courthouse security when they asked if they could bring their firearms with them into the building, giving them grounds to sue again, according to the new suit now before Circuit Judge Herb Wright.

The attorneys say a provision of Act 1087 of 2017, codified as Arkansas 5-73-122, gives Arkansas lawyers the right to carry guns into the state's courthouses and courtrooms as "officers of the court" were added to the law addressing carrying firearms in public buildings. Attorneys are recognized as such officers in the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers, while the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized attorneys in such a manner since 1978.

The original suit named the circuit court, Sheriff Eric Higgins and County Judge Barry Hyde as defendants and the new litigation includes them, as well as Circuit Clerk Terri Hollingsworth.

An Arkansas attorney since 2017, Motal came to public attention in May 2020 when he won a significant open-records victory over the city of Little Rock before the state Court of Appeals.

The court sided with Motal who argued that the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act provision that allows citizens to copy records meant that citizens should be allowed to use their cell phones to take pictures of eligible documents. Motal had sued Little Rock after police refused to let him photograph an accident report documenting how he had been struck by a hit-and-run driver, stating that he had to pay $10 for a copy.

City lawyers disputed that the definition of copying in the law did not extend to taking pictures. The Arkansas Supreme Court subsequently rejected the city's effort to have the high court hear the case.