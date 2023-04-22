Ark. poultry producers warned to keep watch for bird flu

Though cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza have been declining since the start of the outbreak last year, Arkansas Livestock & Poultry Commission board members recently warned poultry producers they shouldn't let their guard down.

Board members emphasized at a commission meeting on April 13 that producers should remain vigilant because there could be another peak period for the virus -- or an uptick -- in spring.

"Basically there [are] two migration times, we have the fall migration and the spring migration and that's when we have so many birds moving either from north to south or south to north, that's when we expect that we would be seeing it," said Dustan Clark, extension poultry veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"So far this spring, we have not seen any [cases] in Arkansas in any commercial or backyard hobby flocks, [but] they have found some wild birds with it."

Cases of avian flu have been trending downward since the first case of bird flu in the U.S. was confirmed in February of last year.

In the U.S., there were 1.49 million birds affected in February 2022 compared to 328,127 birds affected this February; 20.9 million birds affected in March 2022 compared to 128,560 birds affected last month; and 14.6 million birds affected in the U.S. in April of 2022 and 137,660 birds affected so far in April of this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's avian influenza tracker.

There have been a total of 58.79 million birds across 47 states with positive cases of avian flu to date; the last confirmed case in the United States was on April 18.

As of April 21, three cases of avian flu were confirmed in Arkansas and 56,490 birds have been destroyed. The cases were in Arkansas, Madison and Pope counties and the last case was reported in December.

Surveillance has increased across the state since the onset of the virus last year, according to an Arkansas Department of Agriculture statement on Friday.

There have been 6,588 bird flu cases in wild birds across the country; there were 49 confirmed cases in wild birds in Arkansas and the last case was reported in Lonoke County on January 27, according to the USDA's avian influenza tracker.

There are a growing number of table egg layer operations in Arkansas focused on organic eggs from free ranging birds, and these and backyard flocks are more at risk if such flocks are outside, near water or in a flyway zone, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

"Naturally, anywhere there would be a congregation of wild waterfowl and shore birds, which are the natural hosts for [the virus], the natural reservoir, one could say that it would be more concentrated there," Clark said. "I don't know if I would say it's a hot spot, but there would be more of it."