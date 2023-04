Keo, 1909: When it was settled in the 1880s a local judge, P.C. Dooley, named the town after his daughter, Keo Dooley. Born in 1875, she married to become Keo England. Her father died in 1910; she died in 1951, and both are buried in Little Rocks historic Oakland and Fraternal Cemetery. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Keo, 1909: When it was settled in the 1880s a local judge, P.C. Dooley, named the town after his daughter, Keo Dooley. Born in 1875, she married to become Keo England. Her father died in 1910; she died in 1951, and both are buried in Little Rock's Oakland & Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Arkansas Postcard Past

