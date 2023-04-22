Arkansas State Capitol Police chief resigns effective immediately

Arkansas Capitol Police Chief Alice Fulk resigned Friday afternoon effective immediately, a spokesperson said.

In an emailed statement, Chris Powell, press secretary for the Arkansas secretary of state, said he did not have any further information at the time regarding the resignation.

Fulk became head of the department after retiring from the Little Rock Police Department in October 2020 as assistant chief. She was previously a finalist for the city's police chief position alongside Keith Humphrey, who was appointed to the job in April 2019.

A critic of Humphrey, Fulk filed a lawsuit against him for retaliation and signed a letter along with nine of 13 other command staff members asking the Little Rock Board of Directors to address the work environment they said was caused by the chief.

Tensions between command staff members began in February 2019 when then-officer Charles Starks shot and killed Bradley Blackshire, a Black man, during a confrontation. Starks was fired shortly after Humphrey's appointment for breaking department policy during the shooting.

Several department members, including Fulk, testified that the investigation into the shooting was rushed, and the court ruled Starks should have had his pay cut instead of being fired.

Fulk sued the chief after the Starks case, arguing Humphrey retaliated against her for testifying in favor of Starks.

Fulk was a 28-year veteran of the Little Rock Police Department and became the first woman to hold an assistant chief position at that department in May 2015.

Humphrey stepped down as Little Rock's police chief in May of 2022.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.