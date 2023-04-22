ASUN

Stetson 4, Central Arkansas 3 (10)

The University of Central Arkansas allowed two runs in the ninth inning and one in the 10th to fall to Stetson on Friday night at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Stetson (22-7, 10-6 ASUN) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Landon Moran's home run to right field.

UCA (16-20, 7-9) scored runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings on RBI singles by Kade Seldomridge Kolby Johnson and and a Stetson throwing error to take a 3-1 lead.

The Bears stuck with starter Jesse Barker for the first nine innings. He allowed solo home runs to Daniel Labrador and Christian Pregent in the ninth inning to force extra innings.

Lorenzo Meola scored to give Stetson a 10th inning lead on a wild pitch from UCA Mason Griffin.

Reid Bowman and Seldomridge led the Bears at the plate with two hits each.

Meola, Moran and Cameron Hill each has two hits for the Hatters.