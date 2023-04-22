Sections
Californian jailed in car rampage

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:00 a.m.

VENTURA, Calif. — A man accused of intentionally ramming his car into a group of California high school students, killing one and injuring three, was charged with murder and other counts in a series of crimes.

Austin Eis, 24, of Camarillo, appeared in a Ventura County courtroom Thursday but didn’t enter a plea. His attorney asked that arraignment be postponed, and Eis was ordered held without bail until a court hearing next month, the county district attorney’s office said.

Eis is accused of committing a string of crimes in Ventura County on Tuesday.

Eis was arrested at the scene. He is a former Westlake High student without any known criminal record, and it wasn’t clear whether he knew the victims, sheriff’s Deputy Wendell Campbell said.

Investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the attacks.

Eis is charged with a dozen felony and misdemeanor counts, including murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

