Chill a worry for strawberries

Arkansas’ strawberry growers may be reaching for the plant covers this weekend as an approaching cold front threatens to drop overnight temperatures into the 30s today in northern Arkansas.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, which provides forecasts for northwest Arkansas, was forecasting lows of 35 tonight. For Central Arkansas, the National Weather Service at Little Rock was looking at lows dipping into the 40s tonight and Sunday night.

Strawberry season has been a mixed bag so far, said Amanda McWhirt, extension horticulture production specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

“It started off looking really great — warming up really quickly early, and things started flowering very early,” she said. “It kind of made growers a little nervous because it was a lot earlier than normal — but that’s also exciting because you can start picking earlier and it helps on the economic side of things.”

In Central Arkansas, some farms have been picking strawberries for three weeks, McWhirt said, adding “Normally we’d only be kicking things off.”

However, freezing temperatures returned in March.





“A lot of growers in the central and southern parts of the state were able to protect with row covers, but a lot of growers in the northwest corner, they had row covers on, but it just got so much cooler there that they actually lost a lot of the blooms that were open and even some of the small, green fruit,” she said.

McWhirt said that strawberries will keep blooming, so even though early fruit was lost, farmers were still able to get fruit later.

“The last couple of weeks have been perfect,” she said. “It’s been very dry, and the season has been going really well.”

However, “there is a little bit of concern about the cold temperatures moving in late this week, but hopefully, it will not dip down into the low 30s in Northwest Arkansas,” McWhirt said.

Definitely been “ups and downs this season,” she said.

McWhirt estimates there are 200 to 300 acres of strawberries being grown in Arkansas.

A Strawberry ripens in the sun April 4 on Salt Box Farm at Benton. (Special to The Commercial/Shannon Caldwell)





