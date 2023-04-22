China warns Taiwan about exit

BEIJING -- China's foreign minister warned Taiwan and its supporters Friday they are "playing with fire" if they go against Beijing's demand to exert control over the self-governing island democracy.

Toward the end of his speech in the financial hub of Shanghai, Qin Gang turned to what China calls the "Taiwan problem."

Qin's comments, while not unprecedented, gave higher visibility to the Chinese threats in front of an international audience of the type China has sought to recruit as partners in business and development.

"The safeguarding of national sovereignty and territorial integrity is beyond reproach," Qin said.

"The Taiwan problem is at the core of China's core interests," he said. "We will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China's sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire on the question of Taiwan will burn themselves."

Such remarks are typically directed at the island's democratically elected government under President Tsai Ing-wen and its most important ally, the United States. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

China has stepped up its military pressure and diplomatic isolation against Taiwan in recent years, sending fighter jets and navy vessels towards the island on a near-daily basis.

While Taiwan maintains official diplomatic relations with just 13 sovereign states, it retains robust ties with most major nations, including the U.S.

China held large-scale air and sea drills in the areas surrounding Taiwan in retaliation for Tsai's meeting April 5 with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

The heightened pace of military activity have raised concerns about a possible conflict in one of the world's most economically vital regions. Taiwan produces much of the world's much-needed computer chips and the Taiwan Strait separating the island from mainland China is one of the world's busiest waterways.

Taiwan will elect a new president and parliament in January, with China seen as heavily favoring the opposition Nationalist Party that backs political unification between the sides under terms yet to be defined. Taiwanese and U.S. authorities claimed China is using economic leverage and disinformation to bolster its military threats, but most Taiwanese responding to surveys back the status quo of de facto independence.

At a daily briefing Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized recent comments by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol opposing any changes in the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang said recent tensions are the responsibility of Taiwan's government, which opposes Beijing's demand that it recognize China's claim to the island.

"Taiwan independence cannot coexist with peace and stability in the Taiwan region," he said. "To maintain the situation in the Taiwan Strait and regional peace and tranquility, it is necessary to clearly oppose Taiwan independence and external interference."

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang leaves after the opening ceremony for the forum titled Chinese Modernization and the World held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

