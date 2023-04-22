‘Cinderella’ sumptuous in Argenta

"A lovely night."

It's the title of a song from Richard Rodgers' and Oscar Hammerstein II's "Cinderella," but it also describes the Argenta Community Theater's sumptuous production that opened Friday night in downtown North Little Rock.

A fine company of voices, including some top-notch principals and a huge, versatile and talented ensemble appear on a superb set (kudos to designer Sara Cooke) in gorgeous costumes (much credit to designer Shelly Hall) and just perform the heck out of the musical version of the classic fairy tale R&H created for a 1957 CBS broadcast.

In the lead, we have Kristen Phantazia Smith's wonderful singing as Cinderella and Caleb Allen's forthright performance as her lovelorn Prince, but of course the step-characters steal as much of the show as they can: Katie Eisenhower as the high-haired Stepmother and Kyra Hatley as Portia and Amelia Migliore as Joy, the squabbling step-sisters.

Emily Swenskie, as Cinderella's woodsy, green-lipped Godmother, doesn't have to steal anything -- she simply dominates the stage, vocally and character-wise, upon her appearance. We get fine moments from D.C. Miles as King Maximillian and Leslie Heister as Queen Constantina, but even "minor" characters -- including Steven Jones as the Herald, Matthew Maguire as the major domo and Lucas Bachus as the ratty coach-footman -- get their moments. So do many ensemble members, who get solo moments in some of the songs. One quibble: the stage is a bit too crowded during the ball scene for waltzing couples to show off Brian Earles' excellent choreography.

The show runs through April 30 -- the theater, 405 Main St., has added a Sunday matinee. The theater is donating 10% of ticket sales to North Little Rock tornado relief efforts. Ticket information is available at ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.