COLUMNIST: The president’s stalling tactics won’t fix the government’s finances

If you listen to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or President Joe Biden, it sounds like the country will implode if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling in a couple months. But Biden's words don't match his actions.

He says hitting the debt limit is an existential threat. But by refusing to meet and negotiate with congressional leaders to discuss it, the Biden administration comes closer to bringing about the very crisis they claim they're trying to prevent.

Even if it seems Biden isn't paying attention to the debt ceiling and government borrowing, Americans should be concerned. The runaway inflation of the past few years is a natural consequence of the unchecked government spending.

If Congress declines to raise the debt ceiling, then the Treasury is limited to spending only what it receives in tax revenue.

The good news is that the Treasury collects more than enough tax revenue to pay the holders of Treasury securities and pay recipients in programs like Medicare and Social Security. The bad news is that Treasury has no plan for how to prioritize payments when the debt ceiling binds, so it's unclear who would actually get paid.

But the real debt limit is not the one Congress sets for itself. It's the one the market sets when it refuses to buy any more federal debt.

Yet the Biden administration acts as if the problem of rising federal debt will eventually go away by ignoring it. They don't even want to discuss budget reforms. Biden has refused to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy since they last met over two months ago.

By failing to plan ahead, the administration is inviting chaos and hoping that threat pushes House Republicans to cave. Instead of meeting conservatives halfway with compromise reforms, Biden wants his opponents to allow the prodigal spending of the last 15 years to continue by raising the debt ceiling with no reforms attached.

The debt ceiling is one of the few things standing in the way of the White House and the big spenders in Congress. As such, it is also one of the last bulwarks protecting the American people from ruinous taxation and inflation. The administration should stop stalling and help fix the fiscal situation before it gets worse.

EJ Antoni, PhD, is a Research Fellow in the Center for Data Analysis at The Heritage Foundation. Parker Sheppard, PhD, is Director of the Center.