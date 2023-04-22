Committed to the Hogs, say Crutchfield, Collins

With a social media video released Friday, Courtney Crutchfield ended the suspense over where he plans to play college football in the 2024 season.

Crutchfield, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound all-state receiver at Pine Bluff High School, announced his oral commitment to the University of Arkansas in a 45-second video that's drawn more than 73,100 views within 3 hours of its release. The video highlights Crutchfield in game action and working out on campus before releasing a poster with images of him in a Razorbacks uniform and the word "COMMITTED" in large print.

Crutchfield said he had little doubt he would sign with any other university, even though he drew offers from other Southeastern Conference programs and Michigan State University nearly 24 hours before his announcement.

"For a minute I thought I was but I had to realize they were showing me the most love," he said of Arkansas. "That's where I wanted to be. That's the place to be."

Not only that, Crutchfield's cousin, fellow Pine Bluff resident Charleston Collins, will join him in Fayetteville.

Collins is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end who plays at Mills University Studies in Little Rock under former Dollarway coach Cortez Lee. Collins, a 4-star recruit, is ranked the 22nd-best defensive lineman in the nation by recruiting website 247Sports.

According to the website, Collins recorded 124 tackles, 12 sacks and forced 5 fumbles in 2022.

Crutchfield revealed he and Collins decided together to choose Arkansas. The two compete against each other in the 5A-Central Conference.

"I'm excited about those two guys getting down there and making it happen for the city," Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams said. "Charleston goes to Mills, but he's a Pine Bluff guy."

Oral commitments are not binding. Each high school senior signs a national letter of intent to formalize a commitment, but the window for Crutchfield and other class of 2024 players to do so won't open until Dec. 20.

Crutchfield has been on the Razorbacks' radar since his freshman season. He chose Arkansas over Southeastern Conference rivals Auburn, Missouri and Vanderbilt, among others.

"I wouldn't be in this position without God and my family," he said. "At this point we're moving forward. We're just getting started."

Crutchfield has had a busy spring. A few weeks ago, he led Pine Bluff to the 5A boys basketball state championship and earned the state tournament Most Valuable Player honor.

On the field, Crutchfield is every bit an MVP-caliber playmaker. He is ranked a 3-star athlete and the fourth-best wideout in Arkansas, as well as the 52nd best nationally, by 247Sports.

Crutchfield last season caught 17 passes for 517 yards and 9 touchdowns, according to 247Sports. As a defensive back, he made 30 tackles (3 for losses), forced 3 fumbles, picked off 2 passes and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Oh, and he just joined the track and field team as a high jumper.

"It's fun. It's all about fun," Crutchfield said of high jumping. "Do what you can do, have fun and do it the hardest."

Williams has now coached two players who have either orally committed or signed with an SEC football team. Tight end Jordon Harris, another basketball standout, signed with the University of Missouri in December.

Williams is expecting wideout Austyn Dendy, who is reportedly leaning toward Mississippi State University among other SEC programs, and quarterback Landon Holcomb to make college choices by the December signing period.

The players helped the Zebras bolster their win total from 2 in 2021 to 5 in Williams' first season at the helm. With Crutchfield's college choice no longer a secret, the Zebras will aim to return to football prominence with the eyes of a statewide fan base on their top receiver.

"We just need Courtney to continue to do what he's doing and keep working hard," Williams said. "We have two more Power-5 [top five major conferences] guys. You have to reach down and pull up the guys behind you. We're only as good as our less person. If our less person is not coming up the way he should, we're not going to go anywhere as a team."