A&P to meet Tuesday

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the office of the commission, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

McGehee board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library. The agenda includes financial statements, salary schedules, adminnistrators' reports and executive session.

UAM to economic impact study

Chancellor Peggy Doss of the University of Arkansas at Monticello invites the public to hear results from a UAM economic impact study at 3:30 p.m. April 27.

Matthew Pelkki, professor of Forestry and George H. Clippert Chair of Forestry at UAM, will present the findings of the study in the UAM Fine Arts Center.

The study measures the economic impact of UAM at regional and statewide levels. The presentation will be livestreamed on the university's YouTube channel. The link will be accessible from the university's https://www.uamont.edu/ on April 27, according to a news release.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18, 2023 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The speakers will be Beth and Hal Walker of Bella Vista, who will discuss "Second Time Around," according to a news release.

Jill Corbitt, a registered dental hygienist, will also make a special presentation on "A Day In The Life of A Dental Assistant."

The luncheon cost is $21, which includes the meal, tax, and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk.

Tuesday -- White beans with ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon and brown sugar, and milk.

Thursday -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable collage, crackers, vanilla ice cream and milk.

Friday -- Fajitas, Mexican rice, Mexicali corn, orange and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.