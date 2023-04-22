Council enlists course caretaker

A new Harbor Oaks golf course superintendent has been hired for the asking salary of $57,000.

Approved by the Pine Bluff City Council on Monday, the salary is approximately a $14,000 increase from the advertised salary.

According to Mayor Shirley Washington, who was absent Monday, new hire Allen Wagner comes with 12 years of experience, eight of those as an assistant superintendent and four as a superintendent at the Sheridan Country Club. Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. acted as the mayor in Washington's absence.

The golf superintendent would oversee and operate the course operations as well as make sure the course is being properly maintained. Harbor Oaks is 230 acres with 18 holes.

Wagner, who was at the meeting, expressed his excitement to get the golf course ready and back to being one of the best sought-after courses in the state to play on.

The city council also amended a city ordinance pertaining to plans for solar power systems for buildings or structures and cell towers.

According to the ordinance, the Inspection Department would conduct a review of plans for installing solar power systems for a building or structure and for new or improved cellular transmission towers and assess a reasonable fee for the review and evaluate the plan for compliance with applicable city codes.

The new section or the city ordinance will state the following:

"(a) No solar power system shall be installed or used in a building or structure, or 1,2 cellular transmission tower erected or improved, unless the plans, therefore, have first been submitted to the Inspection Department for review and approval.

"(b) The Inspection Department shall review the solar power system plan or cellular transmission tower plan in accordance with the applicable city codes and consistent with "Solar System Plan Review Checklist," which it shall prepare and update as necessary from time to time, and a similar cellular tower checklist, 18 of which shall be available to the public at times.

"(c) The Inspection Department shall require a written application for a solar plan or 20 cellular transmission tower review, as well as assess and collect a fee of $100 for each review. The fee is due when the application is submitted. The fee is in addition to all other applicable fees and charges.

"(d) (1) An owner or contractor or person responsible for the work, who installs a solar power system for a building, or structure or erects or improves a cellular transmission tower, without first obtaining a review of the plan by the Inspection Department, and its approval of the plan, shall be guilty of a violation of this Code of Ordinances, and, upon conviction, be fined a sum up to $1,000.

"(2) lt is declared that each day a solar power system is connected to the building or structure, or a cellular transmission tower is erected or improved, in violation of subsection (d)(1) constitutes a distinct and separate offense for which the aforesaid penalty may be imposed."

The ordinance reads that the government at all levels and public utilities encourage property owners to make use of alternative energy sources and the ordinance will provide a degree of protection to the public.

The ordinance takes effect on June 1, and a solar power system installed prior to the effective date will not be covered unless it is replaced or renovated.

In other city business, city, county and school district personnel will travel to Philadelphia, York and Chester, Pa., for on-site observation, networking and pertinent training for the group violence intervention (GVI) program formally known as Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff (GRIP).

The resolution approved by the city council on Monday will pay $10,000 in travel expense reimbursements to Washington; Police Chief Denise Richardson; GVI program director Leanita Hughes; Sixth Division Judge Earnest Brown; Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.; Circuit Court assistant chief juvenile officer Eric Warden; Chief Juvenile Officer Juawana Jackson; Pine Bluff School District Assistant Superintendent Phillip Carlock; clinical social worker Tasha Lewis; and Watson Chapel School District school improvement specialist Kerri McNeal.

The program's aim is to create a holistic approach and services to identify and eliminate obstacles to effectively intervene in the lives of at-risk young adults and provide opportunities and options to end the cycle of violence in the city.

The first of its kind in the state of Arkansas, the council found that the participation of the named individuals is essential to the effective implementation of strategies and tactics to combat violent crime in Pine Bluff and that each person is uniquely placed to be a difference maker in the success of the program. All council members sponsored the resolution.