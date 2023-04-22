Cubs’ Smyly flirts with perfect game





CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly and Yan Gomes tumbled to the grass under a sunny sky at a picturesque Wrigley Field. Reclining on his side for one brief moment, Smyly grinned.

It was over, but it was a really fun afternoon for the Chicago Cubs.

Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) lost his bid for a perfect game when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in a 13-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

"That's a tough way to end it," Smyly said. "You feel like you're really close."

Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom homered as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Hoerner finished with four hits and four RBI, and Wisdom and Mancini each drove in three runs.

Leaning heavily on his fastball and curveball, Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. He threw 68 of his season-high 103 pitches for strikes.

"Amazing performance," Cubs Manager David Ross said. "That was fun to watch."

David Peralta accounted for Los Angeles' only baserunner against Smyly on a 32.9 mph leadoff bouncer in the eighth that trickled between third base and the mound. Smyly and Gomes each went for the grounder, and the catcher tumbled over the pitcher as the left-hander picked up the ball.

"It just came to the point where both of us wanted it. He got to it before I did," Gomes said while wearing a Northwestern University football helmet with a Cubs emblem on one side. "I'm not as quick as I used to be trying to jump out of the way and I just ended up riding him and becoming a cool picture."

Smyly was checked by Ross and an athletic trainer, but he stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman before he was replaced by Jeremiah Estrada.

The 33-year-old Smyly received a thunderous ovation from the crowd of 30,381 as he made his way to the dugout.

"Pitching here at Wrigley Field is so special," Smyly said. "It's so awesome. Every single game the atmosphere is just off the charts."

There have been 23 perfect games, including Don Larsen's in the World Series. Seattle's Felix Hernandez pitched the last in 2012.

Smyly also beat Los Angeles with 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his previous start. He said Friday's pregame bullpen session was the worst one that he could remember.

"I told Yan before the game, 'Sometimes those can be your best games,' " Smyly said.

Estrada finished a one-hitter for Chicago. Nick Madrigal robbed Jason Heyward with a diving grab at second base for the final out.

The Cubs became the second team to score double-digit runs six times in its first 19 games, matching the 1885 Chicago White Stockings.

The Dodgers lost for the fourth time in six games. Julio Urias (3-2) allowed 5 runs and 7 hits in 3 1/3 innings after losing to the Cubs in his previous start.

"I think today was just, across the board, just wasn't very good," Manager Dave Roberts said.

Chicago broke open the game with seven runs in the fifth inning. Wisdom hit a three-run shot for his ninth home run. Mancini singled in Bellinger before Hoerner hit a drive to left for his first home run of the season.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, PADRES 0 Zac Gallen (3-1) threw seven innings of two-hit ball to run his scoreless streak to 212/3 innings, Gabriel Moreno had three hits and three RBI, and Arizona beat San Diego.

METS 7, GIANTS 0 Pete Alonso hit his majors-leading 10th home run, a two-run drive in the fifth that backed Joey Lucchesi’s triumphant return to the majors nearly two years after Tommy John surgery, and New York beat San Francisco

PHILLIES 4, ROCKIES 3 Edmundo Sosa drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a single misplayed by Colorado left fielder Jurickson Profar, Kyle Schwarber hit a tying home run and Philadelphia rallied for a win over the Rockies.

PIRATES 4, REDS 2 Connor Joe had three hits and reached base four times to back a strong start by Mitch Keller and lead Pittsburgh over Cincinnati for its fifth consecutive win.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 2, ROYALS 0 Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 and allowed only two hits in seven innings as Los Angeles blanked Kansas City. Chad Wallach belted a two-run home run in the third for the game's only runs.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 4 Pinch-hitter Jordan Diaz hit his first big league home run, a ninth-inning drive off Will Smith (0-1) and Oakland rebounded from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to stop a seven-game losing streak. Zach Jackson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win, and Jeurys Familia worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays over New York.

ORIOLES 2, TIGERS 1 Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Baltimore win over Detroit and give the Orioles their fourth consecutive victory.

RAYS 8, WHITE SOX 7 Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff home run in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walkoff two-run shot off Reynaldo Lopez to lead Tampa Bay over Chicago. Harold Ramirez had a two-run home run off Michael Kopech during a four-run first for the Rays, who matched the 2019 Seattle Mariners as the only teams since 1901 to homer in each of their first 20 games.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 6, BRAVES 4 Yordan Alvarez hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Houston rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Atlanta in a matchup of the last two World Series champions.

MARINERS 5, CARDINALS 2 George Kirby allowed two runs in six solid innings, Teoscar Hernandez homered, doubled and scored three times, and Seattle beat St. Louis.

NATIONALS 3, TWINS 2 Joey Meneses hit his first home run of the season, Keibert Ruiz singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Washington rallied past Minnesota. Joey Gallo's home run was one of just five hits for the Twins, who have scored two or fewer runs in seven of their 20 games.

RED SOX 5, BREWERS 3 Alex Verdugo homered for the second consecutive game and doubled to help Boston defeat Milwaukee. Verdugo also went deep Thursday in Boston's 11-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins. He hit a two-run shot in the third inning Friday against Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (2-2).





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 13, LA Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

NY Mets 7, San Francisco 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, NY Yankees 1

Oakland 5, Texas 4

LA Angels 2, Kansas City 0

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Miami at Cleveland, ppd., rain





Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes collides with Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly, preventing the throw to first base and ending his chance at a perfect game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



