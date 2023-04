Marriages

Jeffrey Lambert, 57, of North Little Rock and Bevan Cabanas, 38, of Bismarck.

Jace Duhon, 32, and Katie Moreaux, 30, both of Little Rock.

Phillip Clark, 59, and Cheri Clark, 51, both of Little Rock.

Lenn Nelson, 66, and Sarah Rector, 62, both of North Little Rock.

Robert Foster, 40, and Victoria Pegues, 36, both of Bauxite.

Elyse Settles, 22, and Ackiem Powell, 23, both of Little Rock.

Jeffrey Dixon, 51, and Tomeka Price, 41, both of Mabelvale.

Chad Ausbrooks, 41, and Danielle Williams, 30, both of Sherwood.

Dylan Deeds, 26, and Mary Rinchuso, 29, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Sarah Torian, 46, and Shabbir Dharamsey, 61, both of Maumelle.

Brittney Smith, 32, and Bryan Emmerling, 38, both of Alexander.

Logan Taylor, 27, of Wynne and Mallory Manley, 28, of McCrory.

Nicole Schaefer, 24, and Tyler Anzalone, 25, both of Cabot.

Charles Khoshabjian, 27, and Morgan Fagnant, 27, both of Cabot.

Dwight Hall, 19, of North Little Rock and Jazmine Hambrick, 17, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

23-1448. Aenisha Jones-Abbott v. Maurice Abbott.

23-1450. Rodney Ellis-Hall v. Laskesha Pace.

23-1452. Antoinette Noid v. Lamonte Boyd.

23-1454. Qiangen Wu v. Yinyan Wu.

23-1457. Tocarra Hampton v. Herman Hampton Sr.

23-1468. Xavier Toombs v. Lynsi Hopkins.

GRANTED

22-611. Tanya Thomas v. Terrell Thomas Sr.

22-2093. Kevin Allen v. Pamela Allen.

22-3284. Ryon Bennett v. Danielle Bennett.

22-3645. Leonard Wesley v. Dianna Todd-Wesley.

22-4137. Robert Olsen v. Leigh-Ann Olsen.