DB Tevis Metcalf commits to Razorbacks

Class of 2024 defensive back Tevis Metcalf committed to Arkansas on Saturday.

He recently released his top four schools of Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech. Metcalf, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker, visited the Razorbacks on March 28 and for the Red-White scrimmage on April 15.

He was recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and special teams coordinator Scott Fountian. He is the younger brother of Razorbacks freshman safety TJ Metcalf.

He recorded 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and allowed 1 reception as a junior.

A 3-star prospect, Metcalf is the ninth commitment for the 2024 class.