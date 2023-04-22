The nation in brief: Fire destroys Idaho high school wing

Fire destroys Idaho high school wing

POCATELLO, Idaho -- An early morning fire destroyed part of a high school in the Idaho city of Pocatello on Friday.

No one was injured, but Pocatello Fire Department Assistant Chief Shane Grow said a wing of Highland High School was destroyed. It housed the school's cafeteria, gymnasium, choir and band rooms, and it sustained severe structural damage, including a collapsed roof.

The Pocatello School District said in a memo to parents that it appears the fire doors between the other wings of the school operated properly, preventing the fire from spreading. It's not clear how much smoke and water damage occurred to the rest of the school, but at least two other wings have "significant water on the floor surface," the district said.

"We wish we could have saved the entire school but feel good that we've kept the fire from spreading to the other wings," Grow said.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames rising above the building amid heavy snowfall. Grow said an investigation would begin once the smoke clears.

The school has roughly 1,500 students, making it one of the largest in Idaho. District officials canceled classes until Tuesday and said they will switch to remote learning. Standardized testing set for next week has been postponed and Idaho State University is now hosting the school's prom, set for today.

Drive-by shooting kills 12-year-old girl

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Bullets were fired from a speeding car in Connecticut's capital, killing a 12-year-old passenger in another vehicle and wounding three people who have records that include gun crimes, authorities said Friday.

Those involved appeared to target three males who were standing on the sidewalk on a residential street not far from downtown Hartford shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Secret Pierce, a seventh grader at Milner Middle School, became Hartford's seventh homicide victim of the year. She was sitting in a parked car when she was shot in the head, police said. She died Friday morning.

The other victims, males ages 16, 18 and 23, were expected to survive.

"This is a painful day in our community," Mayor Luke Bronin said. "I don't have the words. I want to say to Secret's mom and loved ones that we all are so deeply sorry. That we are with them today in grief, in prayer and with love. ... A tragedy like this ripples outward in a community and affects so many."

Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Secret was an innocent bystander. "Very tragic. Very unfortunate. Sickening," he said.

Investigators searched for the suspects Friday. The shooting was captured on surveillance video, but the footage was grainy and police were trying to identify the car, Boisvert said. Authorities believe there were two people in it.

It was not immediately clear why the three males were targeted.

Bronin said all three were known to police because they had extensive criminal histories that included firearms arrests. He said it appeared one of the surviving victims was on probation, and another was awaiting adjudication for a firearm offense.

The mayor urged the three victims to cooperate with police.

Airline worker dies in tarmac accident

AUSTIN, Texas -- An American Airlines worker died after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, airport officials said.

The worker was injured Thursday in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, an airport spokesperson said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a person dead from traumatic injuries.

An Austin Police Department spokeswoman said the man was driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member," an American Airlines spokeswoman said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members."

Pride parade canceled in Florida city

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Officials in a Florida city have canceled a gay Pride parade and restricted other Pride events to people 21 and older in anticipation of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill meant to keep children out of drag shows.

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast posted on Facebook that the decision to change today's Pridefest events was made after conversations with officials in Port St. Lucie, about 110 miles north of Miami.

"We hope that everyone understands that this is definitely not what we wanted at all and are working with the city to assure our safety as well as produce a positive event," the post said.

This week, the Florida House sent DeSantis a bill that bans children from adult performances, a proposal in line with his opposition to drag shows.

The legislation, which awaits the governor's signature, would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult performances.



