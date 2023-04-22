Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith police arrest man in connection with possession of child pornography, sexual abuse material

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Joe Stephen Brundage

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with possession of child pornography/sexual abuse material.

Police took Joe Stephen Brundage, 86, of Fort Smith into custody after a concerned resident alerted police to an old computer Brundage had gifted, according to a Police Department news release. Police reportedly found more than 50 images of child sexual abuse material after a digital forensics examination on the computer, the release states.

Police then searched Brundage's residence, with detectives seizing his computer. A review of the device reportedly uncovered more images of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

Brundage remained in the Sebastian County jail on Friday with no bond set.

Print Headline: Man arrested in connection with child porn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT