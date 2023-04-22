Fort Smith police arrest man in connection with possession of child pornography, sexual abuse material

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with possession of child pornography/sexual abuse material.

Police took Joe Stephen Brundage, 86, of Fort Smith into custody after a concerned resident alerted police to an old computer Brundage had gifted, according to a Police Department news release. Police reportedly found more than 50 images of child sexual abuse material after a digital forensics examination on the computer, the release states.

Police then searched Brundage's residence, with detectives seizing his computer. A review of the device reportedly uncovered more images of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

Brundage remained in the Sebastian County jail on Friday with no bond set.