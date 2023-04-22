Gentry School Board considers new teacher salary schedule

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board heard about the state's new education law that raises starting teacher salaries to $50,000 during its April 10 meeting.

Superintendent Terrie DePaola told the board that she is working on a fair way to implement the new law in the district's salary schedules. She said the new law raises the base salary for classroom teachers in the district from $37,000 to $50,000.

She said it wouldn't be fair to administrators and other teaching staff if their salaries were not adjusted, or teachers would be making more than some administrators. She also said she would like to increase the salaries of classified employees since they are an integral part of the district's education program.

DePaola presented a certified salary schedule to the board for a first reading and plans to present a schedule for the administrators next month, with salary schedules for classified employees to follow.

Her plan consists of three levels -- based on years of experience, education and longevity -- and would increase the salaries of all certified staff. She said, under her plan, everyone would be getting a raise of at least $2,000 per year, with newly hired classroom teachers seeing an increase of $13,000.

The proposed salary schedule received its first reading by the board and will be submitted to the personnel policy committee for review before being brought back to the board in May for final adoption.

DePaola said the law change would mean the district will be spending $8.6 million just on certified employees in the next school year, and that does not include administrator salaries.

The state will provide initial funding to cover the increased salary cost for current classroom teaching staff, DePaola said, but there will be no additional funding to cover new teaching posts or those of nonclassroom teachers like librarians, counselors and administrators. Nor will state funding cover the increased costs of raising the salaries of classified employees.

That may mean cuts in other areas, DePaola said, mentioning field trips as an example.

The board also extended contracts for Gentry's certified staff. It approved the following personnel changes: the resignation of Nick Weeks from the transportation department, the retirement of Kaye Cripps from special education, the resignation of Crystal Tiarks from special education, the hiring of Morgan Bucholz as a counselor, the hiring of Kolby Rice as an art teacher, the hiring of Alexandria Reed as Project Lead The Way and Gifted and Talented teacher, the hiring of Heidi Nance as a reading specialist and MCL III, the resignation of Crystle King from stipend and days as MCL II at the primary school.

Jason Barrett, transportation and facilities manager for the district, reported the district was awarded a grant for $163,000 from the Arkansas Department of Education for safety improvements at the schools. He said these funds were for first-priority safety improvements, with the possibility of additional funding later for other safety improvements. Among improvements planned with the state funds are electronic controls for doors in the school buildings and classrooms, new locks for doors that allow authorized access and remain locked when they are closed, ADA-compliant access door knobs, re-keying of doors to allow a grand master key access, and Raptor software to do background screening on visitors.

At the request of board member Melissa Holland, the board voted to change its meeting time to 6 p.m. Holland said she wanted to move the meeting 30 minutes earlier to benefit teachers and administrators who stay after school to attend the meetings so they can return home sooner.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 15. Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 19 at John Brown University in Siloam Springs.