Gifted guard play gives Hawks hope

ATLANTA -- Trae Young never lost confidence in himself, even after a run of dismal playoff performances.

Finally, he looked like that charismatic point guard who carried the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference final two years ago.

Young scored 32 points in his best playoff game since 2021 and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 Friday night to close the gap to 2-1 in the opening-round series.

Young hit a step-back three-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a three-pointer that would've tied it for the Celtics.

The seventh-seeded Hawks will try to even the series against the second-seeded Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday night at State Farm Arena.

"I knew I could play like this," Young said. "I wasn't worried."

Maybe not, but much of the A-T-L was sure doubting if he was truly a franchise player.

Young washed out in an opening-round loss to Miami a year ago, averaging just 15.4 points a game while recording more turnovers (31) than assists (30). He wasn't much better during the first two games in Boston, connecting on 14 of 40 shots.

But, working in perfect sync with fellow guard Dejounte Murray, Young knocked down 12 of 22 attempts, dished out 9 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds.

"The guards are supposed to be in control of the game," Young said. "We consider ourselves two pretty good guards."

They sure played the part in this one. Murray had another big game for the Hawks with 25 points, including a three-pointer with 1:40 remaining that helped Atlanta protect its lead. He added six rebounds and five assists.

"They were talking to each other, figuring out what the other was thinking and playing off each other," Hawks Coach Quin Snyder said of his starting backcourt. "At one point, I just told myself to be quiet and let them do it."

The duo was really at its best when it counted most. Young scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and Murray chipped in with 7, accounting for 22 of Atlanta's 30 points in the period.

They were the first Hawks teammates to each have at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges in 1966, when the franchise still called St. Louis home.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points to lead Boston, which was barely challenged in the first two games of the series.

"We knew it wasn't to be easy," said Marcus Smart, who added 24 points for the Celtics.

In Boston, the Celtics pushed out to big leads and cruised to a pair of 13-point victories. In Atlanta, the Hawks finally put up a fight.

With Derrick White forced to the bench in the early going with two quick fouls, the Hawks took advantage of a chink in the Boston defense to get things rolling. Atlanta knocked down 30 of 46 shots (65.2%) in the first half.

Smart said that's where the Celtics essentially lost the game, allowing the Hawks to gain some much-needed confidence.

"You get that extra boost when you're back home," he said. "We've just got to do a better job of making things tough on them."

Pumped up by a standing-room-only crowd, the Hawks built a 14-point lead -- their biggest of the series -- late in the first half.

But the Celtics responded with eight consecutive points and went to the locker room down 74-67.

It was Atlanta' first victory over Boston this season. The Hawks dropped all three regular-season meetings.

KNICKS 99, CAVALIERS 79

NEW YORK -- Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, RJ Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and New York held Cleveland to the lowest point total in the NBA this season, rolling to a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

The Knicks emphatically bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. They led by 27 points in the fourth quarter, when a sold-out crowd of 19,812 at Madison Square Garden was so loud there was little chance of hearing much of what the public address announcer was saying -- especially as seldom-used veteran Derrick Rose was checking into the game to a huge ovation.

Josh Hart added 13 points for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who host Game 4 on Sunday. They became the first team to allow fewer than 80 points during the regular season or postseason.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for the Cavs, who never gave themselves a chance with their most inept offensive performance of the season. They hadn't been held below 80 points all season, with their worst effort 81 points, also at the Knicks on Dec. 4.

Darius Garland, who scored 32 points in Game 2, managed just 10 on 4-for-21 shooting. Caris LeVert, moved into the starting lineup after scoring 24 in that 107-90 victory, missed all six shots in the first half before coming on late for 17 points.

Barrett was just 6 for 25 in the first two games but his shot was falling and he aggressively drove to the basket to get himself going. Plus, some of the Cavs' 21 turnovers sent Barrett and the Knicks off to easy transition baskets.

It was just the second time the playoffs came to Madison Square Garden in the last 10 years and fans loved it, a game that looked more like something played by the beloved 1990s Knicks, who had the Garden rocking deep in many springs with their rugged brand of basketball.

Bodies crashed to the floor or into each other, and once in a while the ball went into the basket.

The Cavs had 13 baskets and 12 turnovers at halftime, when the Knicks' 4-for-19 shooting from behind the arc looked practically hot compared to the Cavs' 2-for-19 effort.

The teams combined to miss 20 of 23 three-pointers in a first quarter that ended tied at 17, and Garland (0 for 8) and Julius Randle (0 for 5) couldn't hit from anywhere.





NUGGETS 120, T-WOLVES 111

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Denver, who fended off Minnesota to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round NBA playoff series.

Michael Porter Jr. had 25 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 18 points and nine assists as Denver withstood another dashing performance by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards to send a loud crowd of white-shirt-wearing fans home from another frustrating postseason loss.

Game 4 is here Sunday night.

Edwards scored 36 points to raise his series total to 95, Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points after totaling only 21 points over the first two games and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, but a defensive lapse here and a rushed three-pointer there was enough to seal their fate against a well-rounded Nuggets team that’s finally healthy enough for a run at the NBA finals.





At a glance

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Atlanta 133, Boston 122

Boston leads series 2-1.

New York 99, Cleveland 79

New York leads series 2-1.

Denver 120, Minnesota 111

Denver leads series 3-0.

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, noon

Philadelphia leads series 3-0.

Phoenix at LA Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix leads series 2-1.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Series tied 1-1.

Memphis at LA Lakers, 9 p.m.

Series tied 1-1.





