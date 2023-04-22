Gravette council members get update on lawsuit over lagoon leaks at water plant

GRAVETTE -- Attorney Greg Brown addressed the Gravette City Council at the beginning of the Committee of the Whole meeting April 11 and gave an update on litigation involving leaks in a lagoon at the water plant.

A case was filed in 2019 on behalf of the city, Morrison-Shipley engineers and others seeking recompense for faulty work when the lagoon was repaired. He said the law firm is now reviewing 6,000 documents, and about 6,000 more are expected before the case is scheduled for trial in June 2024. An engineer measures water levels daily to assess the current amount of leakage.

Police Chief Chuck Skaggs said that a new officer had recently graduated from the police academy and will be going on patrol. He also reported that EAST lab students at Gravette High School had recently hosted a volleyball tournament to benefit the Police Department's Shop With a Cop program and thanked the students for their support.

Rick Long, head of planning and community development, reported three homes in Jenna Estates at Hiwasse have been completed, and permits have been issued for three more. Three requests for tract splits have been received, and conceptual information has been submitted for a proposed commercial project on the corner of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 59. Over 50 inspections have been made on 15 different properties, and progress is being made on a property that was out of compliance at 906 Almond St. S.W.

Richard Sutherland, Water and Sewer Department head, said he has talked with Centerton officials about participating in a program that does scans to help find water leaks. He said he hopes to be approved to join in the program since it would save the city money.

Karen Benson, director of the Gravette Public Library, introduced Terry Roberts, new library advisory board member, and told of several upcoming library programs, including a Carroll Electric program about energy efficiency on April 13, cooking classes that begin April 27 and the summer reading program kickoff on June 24.

Fire Chief David Orr reported that the Fire Department responded to 122 calls as of April 3. He reported department members had participated in hiding eggs and enjoyed it. He said his colon cancer has spread and is not responding to chemotherapy, so he may have to take some time off in the future, but he praised the way the fire station is run so smoothly when he is gone.

Tim Dewitt, Streets and Parks Department head, reported that a new picnic table near the airplane in Kindley Park was made and donated to the city by Northwest Arkansas Career Center students. He reported 13 large trash bins were filled with debris during the city's spring cleanup, announced the spring tree giveaway will be held April 29 and said concrete should be poured soon to extend sidewalks for the Safe Route to School project.

Beth Johnson, Gravette Historical Museum curator, told about the Field Kindley birthday commemoration on March 13 and said she plans to make it an annual event. She said museum commission members are preparing for the "My Collections" exhibit on Sunday afternoon and a display of vintage bridal gowns in June. She said new lighting has been installed and new photos hung at the museum annex.

Sundee Hendren, treasurer of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, gave the quarterly report for the chamber. She said the chamber now has 47 paid members. She said the annual Chamber gala is scheduled for Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Ozarks Community Hospital. The chamber will be supporting the farmers market when it opens on April 29 and will be holding a job fair on May 11. Maggie McKenzie, chamber vice president, will present five $500 scholarships to graduating seniors at Gravette High School.

In new business, council members considered the annual municipal service agreement with Liberty Electric Co., which will be on the agenda for Tuesday's council meeting.

Council members also considered a conditional use permit for property located at 13090 Arkansas 279. They had previously rezoned the property, and the owner is now requesting a conditional use permit to allow building a storage facility there.

Carl Rabey, city finance director, gave the March financial report. He presented budget adjustments to be voted on at Tuesday's council meeting. He said the largest of these is related to the use of grant money.

Rabey also presented copies of the 2021 legislative audit and the 2020 and 2021 water audits. He said both were very good reports. The main complaint on the legislative audit was that the city had used money out of the street fund that should not have been used, and those funds have been repaid. The water audit indicated there was not enough separation of duties among department employees, but Rabey said they were separated as well as possible considering the current staff.

Rabey reported a $125,000 surplus year to date in the general fund and a $41,000 surplus for the month in the water fund. There was a $44,000 shortfall in the general fund for the month of March because of grant money paid out which has not yet been repaid. There was also a $5,000 shortfall in the street fund.

The bond fund update showed a $37,000 shortfall in the bond fund because of interest paid out. Rabey reported $9,000 remaining in the bond parks fund but said it would be spent soon.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mayor Kurt Maddox said he would like to get a new vehicle soon, a city van that could be driven to meetings in Little Rock. He reported he had located one at Nunnally Chevrolet for $35,955, which is cheaper than the state bid, and there is money in the vehicle fund to cover the purchase. The purchase of the vehicle will be on the agenda for Tuesday's council meeting.