Griffin moves to block Summit fees

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin petitioned the Arkansas Public Service Commission on Friday to block Summit Utilities Inc. from resuming late fees and service shutdowns in July for its 425,000 customers in the state. Summit's plan is "premature," Griffin said.

"Today, I am filing a motion with the Public Service Commission opposing Summit's plan to resume the charging of late fees and disconnecting gas service until the investigations are complete or until an alternative date set by the Public Service Commission based upon information gathered during the investigations," he said in a statement. "It is too soon to reinstitute late fees and shutoffs based upon what we know at this time."

Summit announced this week it would resume the fees and shutoffs for nonpayment after the company voluntarily suspended those in November when customer complaints began flooding the commission and Griffin's office. Customers noted higher charges, and billing and repayment errors, began when Summit converted billing and customer service to its platforms.

"As the Public Service Commission investigation has just begun, Summit should not resume normal collections," Griffin said. "We continue to investigate the complaints received from Arkansans regarding Summit and provide information to the Public Service Commission to assist in their investigation."

Summit said Friday it is abiding by Public Service Commission policy in reinstating late-fee penalties and cutting off customers for nonpayment.

"We are following all [Public Service Commission] general service rules as it relates to late fees and disconnects," company spokesperson Stephanie Sharp said. "We are giving our customers a more than 60-day advanced notice to ensure they have ample opportunity to contact us for payment plan options, payment assistance, or if they have any lingering billing issues or concerns."

A petition Griffin filed March 16 with the Public Service Commission sparked two investigations: one into the company's gas-purchasing procedures and the other related to its billing processes. The filing said Griffin's office had received more than 2,800 calls regarding a sharp increase in natural gas prices charged to consumers and problems with billing.

Friday's filing noted late fees and cutoffs should remain suspended until the investigations are complete or when the commission has gathered enough information to justify restarting collections and service shutdowns.

"While it is essential that Summit customers receive ample notice prior to the resumption of late fees and service disconnections, the attorney general believes that the company's stated timeframe is premature due to the commission's ongoing investigations having only been initiated a month ago," the filing said.

"In addition to adequate advance notice and sufficient communication with customers regarding the availability of delayed payment plans and payment assistance options, the commission may ultimately find that additional safeguards are necessary to ensure that customers are not disconnected for nonpayment of amounts they should never have been billed in the first place," it added. "In the alternative, the commission should choose a date certain based upon information gathered during the investigations."

Summit, based near Denver, Colo., purchased the natural-gas assets, distribution system and customer accounts in Arkansas from CenterPoint Energy Resources Inc. in 2021. The company has about 425,000 customers in Arkansas and it also owns natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries in Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.