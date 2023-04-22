HBCU career fair highlights job opportunities, education’s role in career preparation

A Friday career fair at North Little Rock's Shorter College, one of Arkansas' historically Black colleges, gave students perspectives into professional opportunities their educations could unlock.

The fair paralleled support services that historically Black colleges provide to their students, who face unique challenges in the job market. Shorter's biggest academic program is entrepreneurial studies, illustrating students' economic interests. Their business projects have included barbershops, nonprofits, food trucks and clothing boutiques.

"It's a little bit across the board," Kelly Huskey, the college's director of career services, said. "Whatever they're trying to do, we're trying to help them get what they need."

Shorter also emphasizes support for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students so that they can work through the barriers to gainful employment they face.

Huskey said that the two-year private college has around 200 students enrolled on campus alongside 400 incarcerated students enrolled through the federal Second Chance Pell program, which helps incarcerated people consolidate post-secondary education loans and provides enrollment in education and training programs.

Formerly incarcerated students get help starting businesses and lessening the impediments that background checks or acknowledging a felony on a job application present. Shorter also teaches formerly incarcerated students how to write letters to employers that explain their records.

Huskey said employers are increasingly open to hiring formerly imprisoned employees.

"You find more people willing to work with people with background issues and help them overcome the stigma in society," she said. "And some of that comes with education. The recidivism rate for someone who has an associate's degree is much lower than someone who is uneducated."

The career fair itself included representatives from private and public sector employers, the military and graduate programs. Students could also get free haircuts, resume assistance and food.

A stream of them made their way inside Friday to network with the employers like Darryl Webb Jr. over the course of the day. Webb's father became a McDonald's franchisee in December 2020 and now owns five restaurants in central Arkansas.

Webb, a Morehouse College graduate, noted that his father is the only Black McDonald's owner-operator in Arkansas. "It's really cool to be able to give back," he said. "Obviously a lot of times people say 'McDonald's' and they think of the negative connotations, but when you think about what could be, there's a lot of possibility there."

"One of the things we have to continue to focus on, obviously, it being McDonald's, is our turnover," he said. "We're looking for creative ways to source good talent, get them vetted and into the organization."

There are openings for short-term kitchen jobs as well as management positions for those interested in making a career at McDonald's. Webb has also seen former employees thriving in the economy after they move on from the job.

"We teach everything from leadership to analyzing profits and losses and figuring out opportunities to improve business," he said. "It's one of those things that you have to work hard to be able to get there, but [it's] the thing that I think is the most-interesting."

Students who wish to start their own businesses could find guidance at the fair.

Thirty-year-old Keanna Goldsmith is enrolled in a post-secondary program for the first time at Shorter and said she is enjoying it.

"It's not what I was expecting, but it's so much fun," she said. "I have a 3.8 GPA. I'm doing seven courses in a business major. They help you so much -- as much as [they] can, whatever you need help with, there's someone there to help you."

Goldsmith is learning the logistics for starting and managing a business. She wants to open a nail salon and is going through cosmetology school contemporaneously with her Shorter classes.

Outside the career fair, she observed the benefits that accompany business connections as an entrepreneur, which made meeting the employers inside worthwhile.

"You can start off small this way and build up your connections. And when you start your business, you'll have all these different avenues to go down," she said.

Connections with Black business-owners are especially important. "We need our own connections," Goldsmith said. "'As a Black-owned business, I need help with this, this and that, can you help me?' Coming to [the career fair], I could meet somebody who could help me that way."