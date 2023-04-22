DEAR HELOISE: We just had a sink disposal and faucet replaced. We bought them before a plumber installed them. The bill for this was $1,500. It took less than half an hour to do it.

Be sure to get an estimate before you get ripped off like this.

--John,

Vancouver, Wash.

DEAR HELOISE: One sure way to make cheese last longer after opening the original package is to store it in wax paper. Wrap it in wax paper and, if you want, put a rubber band on it to hold it closed. Then, put it in the fridge at that point.

I also place it in a zip-close bag, and the only time I have cheese go bad is if it went way past the expiration date (and would have gone bad anyway).

A nurse once told me how she could not get her cheese to last, so I gave her this hint. She told me that after she started using the wax paper, she never had cheese go bad again.

Thank you for all your wonderful hints and advice. I love your column just as I did your mother's.

-- Shirley Blanchard,

in Calif.

DEAR READERS: To clean your microwave, use a 4-cup, microwave-safe bowl and mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda in 1 cup of water Bring to a boil in the microwave, and then turn the microwave off. Do not open the door for 15 minutes because the water will be super heated and could splash or scald you. After 15 minutes, when it's cool, remove and then wipe the grime from the walls, seals and inside door.

DEAR HELOISE: To knead bread, just wet your hands a little to keep the dough from sticking to your hands.

-- Jean Hosier,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: How can I attract hummingbirds to my yard?

-- Janice,

in Virginia

DEAR READERS: We love these marvels of nature and want to keep them humming around our homes. A great way to attract them is with my nectar recipe. To make it, you'll need:

One part white granulated sugar (do not use honey, brown sugar, molasses or any sugar substitute) to 4 parts boiling water.

Carefully stir the mixture until sugar is dissolved and allow to cool before filling a specially designed hummingbird feeder. Now, sit back and watch!

