Happy birthday: Welcome to your year of readiness. The secret to being prepared for life is in realizing you can never get it perfect, but you can do your best and push off with boldness when the impulse hits. You'll dive into something you wouldn't have had the guts or skill to do in the past.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Freedom means something different to each person. You'll exercise your freedom by reveling in unscheduled time, following the whim of the moment. Does it count that you had to schedule this time to be unscheduled? If you're wondering why someone keeps coming back to you for help, it's because you keep providing it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The more you can let go of, the luckier you'll be. Tune into your body, especially where you're holding your stress. Being aware of physical tension is the first step to releasing it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll approach relationships with caution, careful to maintain your autonomy. You want to give everything you have to a relationship but don't want to foster codependency. Furthermore, you would prefer not to lean on another person for anything, not even for love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The more ready you are for a challenge, the less competitive toward others you feel. Tonight: You'll learn something new. To understand how things really are, you'll strip away some of the erroneous information you've been taught and start completely over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The authority figures often don't know any more than the others, but someone has to lead or the whole thing becomes a jumbled mess. Trust yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): To imagine what might have happened if things had gone a different way is to conjure up a feeling of regret or relief. You could delight, scare or punish yourself with such thoughts, or you could motivate yourself with them, which is your winning choice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Instead of searching for love, you just give your love, and it comes back to you. Also, know that hiding love is like hiding a light. Whether it's seen or not depends more on what else is going on in the environment than on the properties of the light.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll take pride in increasing the efficiency of a process. The way things are laid out will make a huge difference. You'll put a puzzle together logically -- an effort well spent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You never regret putting other people first. Family needs you and you welcome the chance to care for them. By day's end you'll know you've fulfilled your various roles in the best way you knew how.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It doesn't matter where you start with the emotional process, it's all connected in a circle. Thoughts cause feelings and feelings cause thoughts. It's a bike headed downhill. It will go where you want it to as long as you steer well and keep your balance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Introduce a new variable; everything changes. A single person alters the whole group. Even if you do nothing but show up, your presence is more significant than you can account for.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You could imagine different ways things went or could have gone, but in this reality, there is only what happened and what didn't happen. Stay practical and stick with the facts, and you'll solve your most pressing problem.