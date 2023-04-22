Alecia Collins of Florida's emergency management division issued an apology after millions of people woke up to a screeching alarm at 4:45 a.m. when a test of the emergency alert system "was supposed to be on TV" but instead hit bedside cellphones.

Rebecca Saryan, who works at Disneyland Resort near Anaheim, Calif., but was visiting the park just for fun, said her fellow guests were mostly understanding when a computer glitch made the turnstiles inoperable and delayed the festivities for half an hour.

Tracy Reiman of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals hailed "a trailblazer for vulnerable little animals" as West Hollywood, Calif., banned the sale and use of rodent glue traps in what's believed to be a first-of-its-kind measure, with one council member calling the devices "sadistic and cruel."

Paul Dalton of Haslington, England, was taking his grandchildren to school when he heard a commotion and turned to see a runaway bull charging up the road, with police ultimately deciding to "dispatch the animal before anyone was seriously hurt."

Ted "Teddy" DiBiase Jr., a former pro wrestler, told a reporter, "Jesus loves you, brother; God bless you, man," after pleading innocent in a Mississippi corruption case involving allegations of sham contracts and the misspending of millions of dollars in welfare funds.

John Dalaly, a Michigan businessman, pleaded guilty to bribing the head of a since-disbanded marijuana licensing board with $68,200 in cash and two private flights to Canada, the first conviction in a federal probe.

Lohrasb "Jeff" Jafari, a former executive for a company that provided architectural, design and engineering services to Atlanta, pleaded guilty to paying bribes in exchange for millions of dollars in contracts and to failing to pay $1.5 million in taxes.

Guo Wengui, a self-exiled Chinese businessman once thought to be among the richest people in the country and now charged in a $1 billion fraud case, will remain behind bars after a U.S. judge rejected a $25 million bail package, saying there'd still be a flight risk.

Ilan Shor, a fugitive Moldovan oligarch and leader of a Russia-friendly opposition party, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail in a multibank theft pegged at $1 billion, or about an eighth of the country's GDP.