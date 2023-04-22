Islanders’ goals come in record fashion

NEW YORK -- The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1.

Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late -- the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history -- to pull away. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Islanders.

"We knew every game would be a battle," Palmieri said. "We stuck with it and found a way to come through at the end."

Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes and Antti Raanta finished with 32 saves.

"It's a tough ending," Carolina Coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "It was a close game and then got away there at the end. We'll regroup and come back the next one."

Game 4 is back at the UBS Arena on Sunday.

The Islanders had two power plays in the first half of the third period, but couldn't manage many scoring chances. Raanta then denied an in-close try from Bo Horvat with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to keep it tied 1-1. The Hurricanes goalie then made a sliding, sprawling save on a try by Noah Dobson about 40 seconds later.

With 1 second left on another Islanders power play, defenseman Sebastian Aho fired a shot from the right point that Palmieri deflected out of the air past Raanta with 3:51 left.

"The puck is going wide but he tipped it," Raanta said. "Those are the goals that happen in the playoffs. Tough to make a save when the puck is going wide. It's a good tip. ... At the end of the day, it's a loss and you have to learn from it."

Martin then made it 3-1 just 44 seconds later as he got a pass from Palmieri and quickly beat Raanta from the left circle.

The Hurricanes pulled Raanta for an extra skater with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Mayfield scored a long empty-netter with 1:49 left. With the goalie back in, Lee added to the lead 16 seconds later and the Islanders made playoff history with the four-goal outburst.

"I thought we were playing really well," Cizikas said of the Islanders' play leading up to the scoring burst. "We were doing what we set out to do from the start. We didn't shy away from it. We kept rolling four lines, we kept going after them."

A game that was physical from the start saw a lot of pushing and shoving in the final minute, with Lee and Carolina's Jalen Chatfield earning misconduct penalties.

Carolina had three power plays over an 11 1/2-minute stretch carrying over from the final minute of the first period into the middle of the second, but mustered only three shots on goal during the advantages.

"(The penalty-kill) was big in the second period," Islanders Coach Lane Lambert said. "The game could have changed momentum, but we definitely did a good job."

BRUINS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots and Boston topped Florida in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Nick Foligno also had goals for Boston, which reclaimed home-ice advantage and took a 2-1 lead in the series. Dmitry Orlov had a pair of long outlet passes that became assists for the Bruins.

Alex Lyon stopped 23 of 26 shots for Florida, the Pastrnak goal with 11:28 remaining chasing him and having Florida send in Sergei Bobrovsky. And that suggests the Panthers have a big decision to make on a starting netminder before Game 4 in Sunrise on Sunday afternoon.

Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart had goals for Florida, which didn't get anything past Ullmark until 5:19 remained. Boston improved to 50-3-0 this season when allowing no more than two goals.

The Bruins were again without captain Patrice Bergeron, out with an upper-body injury. He won't play in Game 4 either, with the Bruins believing he will be ready to play when the series returns to Boston for Game 5 next week.





NHL playoffs

All times Central

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

NY Islanders 5, Carolina 1

Carolina leads series 2-1

Boston 4, Florida 2,

Boston leads series 2-1

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Minnesota leads series 2-1

Edmonton at Los Angeles, (n)

Series tied 1-1

TODAY’S GAMES

Vegas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Series tied 1-1

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Series tied 1-1

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers lead series 2-0

Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Series tied 1-1





