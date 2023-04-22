Jefferson County deputy is promoted to corporal

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. has promoted Deputy Deyonta Jones to the rank of corporal in the Uniformed Patrol Division.

"Cpl. Jones has been consistent in demonstrating a strong work ethic and a dedication serving our community in Jefferson County," said Woods. "I am very proud to have him as a part of our team and look forward to seeing him continue to achieve great success in his new role."

Jones is a graduate of Watson Chapel High School and has been employed as a full-time deputy sheriff with the Jefferson County sheriff's office since August 2020.

He began his law enforcement career in the Uniformed Patrol Division. Jones graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in November 2020.

"I love my job and I believe that working in the Uniformed Patrol Division is the best place to work," Jones said. "I am thankful to be awarded with this promotion and look forward to growing in my abilities as a supervisor."

The corporal attributes his success to his faith.

"My favorite scripture in the Bible, and one I live by, is Philippians 4:13," Jones said.

Woods said he was excited to be able to promote Jones to a position that places him as a part of the leadership team.

"Cpl. Jones has grown tremendously and has exhibited the characteristics required of a leader. He is known as someone with exemplary integrity and work ethic," Woods said.