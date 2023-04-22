Justices stay ruling against abortion pill

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Friday evening the abortion pill mifepristone would remain widely available for now, delaying the potential for an abrupt end to a drug that is used in more than half of abortions in the United States.

The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

The drug has been approved for use in the U.S. since 2000 and more than 5 million people have used it.

Mifepristone is typically used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. More than 5 million women have used mifepristone to terminate their pregnancies in the United States, and dozens of other countries have approved the drug for use.

Two justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, dissented publicly.

Thomas gave no reasons. Alito wrote that he was aware that the court had been criticized for issuing orders through the emergency applications docket, what critics call the "shadow docket."

"It would simply restore the circumstances that existed (and that the Government defended) from 2000 to 2016 under three Presidential administrations," Alito wrote. He disputed that the court's intervention at this time would have sent a signal.

"Contrary to the impression that may be held by many, that disposition would not express any view on the merits of the question whether the FDA acted lawfully in any of its actions regarding mifepristone," Alito wrote.

Writing for the majority in last year's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Alito said "the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives." But the matter has made its way back to the court, in a case that could have profound implications even for states where abortion is legal, as well as for the FDA's regulatory authority over other drugs.

President Joe Biden praised the high court for keeping mifepristone available while the court fight continues.

"As a result of the Supreme Court's stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts. I continue to stand by FDA's evidence-based approval of mifepristone," the president said in a statement.

"The stakes could not be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight politically-driven attacks on women's health. But let's be clear -- the American people must continue to use their vote as their voice, and elect a Congress who will pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v Wade."

The justices weighed arguments that allowing restrictions contained in lower-court rulings to take effect would severely disrupt the availability of mifepristone.

The Supreme Court had initially said it would decide by Wednesday whether the restrictions could take effect while the case continues. A one-sentence order signed Wednesday by Alito gave the justices two additional days, without explanation.

The challenge to mifepristone, brought by abortion foes, is the first abortion-related case to reach the nation's highest court since its conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade 10 months ago and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

CASE HISTORY

In his majority opinion last June, Alito said one reason for overturning Roe was to remove federal courts from the abortion fight. Even with their court victory, abortion opponents returned to federal court with a new target: medication abortions, which make up more than half of all abortions in the United States.

The FDA has eased the terms of mifepristone's use over the years, including allowing it to be sent through the mail in states that allow access.

In November, an umbrella group of medical associations and a few doctors who oppose abortion filed a lawsuit in the Amarillo division of the federal court system in Texas, guaranteeing that the case would come before a single judge: Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine argued that the FDA had improperly approved the pill in 2000 and that mifepristone is unsafe. The agency has strongly disputed those claims, pointing to studies that show that serious complications are rare and that less than 1% of patients need hospitalization.

The alliance won a ruling April 7 by Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, revoking FDA approval of mifepristone. The judge gave the Biden administration and Danco Laboratories a week to appeal and seek to keep his ruling on hold.

Kacsmaryk is a longtime opponent of abortion and joined the bench after working at First Liberty Institute, a conservative legal group that focuses on issues of religious liberty. Language in Kacsmaryk's ruling echoed terminology used by antiabortion activists, referring to abortion providers as "abortionists" and to fetuses and embryos as "unborn humans."

Responding to a quick appeal, two more Trump appointees on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the FDA's original approval would stand for now. But Judges Andrew Oldham and Kurt Englehardt said most of the rest of Kacsmaryk's ruling could take effect while the case winds through federal courts.

Their ruling would effectively nullify changes made by the FDA starting in 2016, including extending from seven to 10 weeks of pregnancy when mifepristone can be safely used.

The court also said the drug can't be mailed or dispensed as a generic and that patients who seek it need to make three in-person visits with a doctor. Women also might be required to take a higher dosage of the drug than the FDA says is necessary.

RULING CHALLENGED

The administration and Danco have said chaos would ensue if those restrictions were to take effect while the case proceeds. Potentially adding to the confusion, a federal judge in Washington has ordered the FDA to preserve access to mifepristone under the current rules in 17 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia that filed a separate lawsuit.

The Biden administration has said the rulings conflict and create an untenable situation for the FDA. And a new legal wrinkle threatened even more complications.

"If allowed to take effect, the lower courts' orders would upend the regulatory regime for mifepristone, with sweeping consequences for the pharmaceutical industry, women who need access to the drug and FDA's ability to implement its statutory authority," the government's brief said.

GenBioPro, which makes the generic version of mifepristone, filed a lawsuit Wednesday to preemptively block the FDA from removing its drug from the market, in the event that the Supreme Court didn't intervene.

The Supreme Court was only being asked to block the lower-court rulings through the end of the legal case.

The New Orleans-based 5th circuit already has ordered an accelerated schedule for hearing the case, with arguments set for May 17. The court gave no timetable for a ruling.

Any appeal to the Supreme Court would follow within three months of a ruling, but with no deadline for the justices to decide whether to review the case.

The cases before the Supreme Court are FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press; by Abbie VanSickle of The New York Times; and by Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post.

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, April 21, 2023, ahead of an abortion pill decision in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday, April 21, 2023, night deadline to decide whether womens access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged until a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval is resolved. The justices are weighing arguments that allowing restrictions contained in lower-court rulings to take effect would severely disrupt the availability of the drug, mifepristone, which is used in the most common abortion method in the United States. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)



Activist Nadine Seiler of Waldorf, Md., demonstrates in front of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023, as she laments the absence of people to protest the conservative majority on the high court. Justices are leaving women's access to an abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while they consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court has preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices on Friday granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington after the court decided to preserve women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices on Friday granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court has preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices on Friday granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Activist Nadine Seiler of Waldorf, Md., demonstrates in front of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023, as she laments the absence of people to protest the conservative majority on the high court. Justices are leaving women's access to an abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while they consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, with a carving of Justice in the foreground, April 19, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether womens access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged until a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval is resolved. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

