Kansas transgender laws in dispute among lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ Democratic governor Thursday vetoed a sweeping set of anti-transgender measures, including a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teenagers, but the Republican lawmakers who pushed them appeared to have the votes to override most of her actions.

Gov. Laura Kelly rejected restrictions for transgender identifying people in using restrooms, locker rooms and other public facilities; limits on where they are housed in state prisons and county jails; and even restrictions on rooming arrangements for transgender identifying youth on overnight school trips.

The measures on bathrooms, jails and overnight school trips passed earlier this month with the two-thirds majorities needed to override a veto. On April 5, lawmakers overrode Kelly’s March veto of a separate ban on female-transgender identifying athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. However, two days later, the measure on gender-affirming care fell 12 House votes short of a supermajority.

Kelly said in statement on the four vetoes that measures “stripping away rights” would hurt the state’s ability to attract businesses. The vetoes also were in keeping with her promises to block any measure she views as discriminating against LGBTQ+ people.

The Kansas bathroom bill would have applied not only to bathrooms and locker rooms outside schools but rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters and state prisons, as well as the county jails covered by a separate vetoed bill. Because it also sought to define “sex” as “either male or female, at birth,” transgender identifying people wouldn’t have been able to change the gender marker on their driver’s licenses, though a 2019 federal court decree still would have allowed them to change their birth certificates.

GOP conservatives argue that many of their constituents don’t want biological women sharing bathrooms and locker rooms with biological men identifying as women; and question gender-affirming care such as puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapies and surgeries.

That Kansas measure would have required the state’s medical board to revoke the license of any doctor discovered to have provided such care and allowed people who received such care as children to sue health care providers later.

AWAITING APOLOGIES

In Montana, a transgender lawmaker was silenced for a second day Friday as her Republican colleagues refused to let her speak on the chamber’s floor until she apologizes for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they passed a law to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

The standoff is expected to continue next week, with neither side ready to back down.

The bill would ban trans-gender minors in Montana from receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or surgical procedures. Medical professionals who provided such care would lose their medical licenses for at least a year.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has indicated he will sign the bill.

Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr sought to speak Friday on a bill that would prevent minors from seeing pornography online, but the chair blocked the request and House Speaker Matt Regier asked lawmakers to uphold the decision he made a day earlier not to recognize her requests to speak.

“I’m still going to stand for the dignity and integrity of this House,” Regier said. He said earlier the silencing was necessary to “maintain decorum.”

The GOP majority in the House upheld his decision, as they did Thursday.

Zephyr and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott have said Regier won’t allow her to speak on bills until she apologizes.

Zephyr said she would continue to request to speak on legislation, “because I was elected to represent my constituents.” If she is denied, she said, the Democrats will ask the House to vote on the decision.

Information for this article was contributed by John Hanna and Amy Beth Hanson of The Associated Press.