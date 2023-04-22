Last Samurai takes aim at rich Oaklawn sweep

HOT SPRINGS -- Last Samurai can become just the third horse to sweep Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's three most lucrative two-turn races for older horses in the same year with a victory in today $1 million Grade II Oaklawn Handicap.

The Oaklawn Handicap, which covers 11/8 miles and drew a field of seven, highlights a 12-race card that also features the $200,000 Bath House Row Stakes for 3-year-olds at 11/8 miles and the inaugural $150,000 Valley of the Vapors Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile. Racing begins at 12:10 p.m. The scheduled post time for the Oaklawn Handicap, the 10th race, 5:06 p.m.

Last Samurai won the 2022 Oaklawn Handicap for trainer Dallas Stewart and now-deceased Arkansas owner Willis Horton. Returning to Hot Springs late last year with Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, Last Samurai has made three Oaklawn starts this season, finishing second, beaten a neck, in the $200,000 Tinsel Stakes on Dec. 17 and winning the Grade III $600,000 Razorback Handicap on Feb. 18 and the $500,000 Grade III Essex Handicap on March 18.

Swift Ruler won the Southland Handicap (now known as the Essex), Razorback Handicap and Oaklawn Handicap in 1966. Alternation swept the Essex, Razorback and Oaklawn Handicap in 2012

In addition to Last Samurai, Saturday's field also has four others with more than $1 million in earnings (Rated R Superstar, Stilleto Boy, Proxy and Classic Causeway) and three Grade I winners (Stilleto Boy, Proxy and Classic Causeway) entered.

"Very, very tough," Lukas said. "We've gone from winning the Essex to probably fourth choice in the Handicap. The weights are of no consequence at all. He [racing secretary Pat Pope] has put them all where everybody's happy. It's a very, very tough race. But for a million dollars, it should be."

Lukas has won the Oaklawn Handicap a record four times, including 2014 with champion Will Take Charge for Horton. Last Samurai, who is now campaigned by Horton's son, Kevin, would set a single-season Oaklawn record for purse earnings with a victory. Magnum Moon bankrolled $1,140,000 in 2018. Last Samurai, fueled by consecutive victories for the first time in his 24-race career, has earned $705,425 at the 2022-2023 meeting.

"He's ready," Lukas said.

Program favorite Charge It adds blinkers for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who won the Oaklawn Handicap in 2007 with Lawyer Ron and again in 2015 with Race Day. The speedy Charge It finished second in the $1 million Grade I Florida Derby last April at Gulfstream Park. He completed an abbreviated 2022 campaign with a 23-length victory in the $250,000 Grade III Dwyer Stakes on July 2 at Belmont Park. He also ran 17th in the Kentucky Derby in his fourth career start.

In his last start, Charge It was runner-up in the $200,000 Grade II Gulfstream Park Mile on March 4.

"He's always been a little bit of a curious colt," Pletcher said. "We contemplated putting blinkers on him after the Florida Derby last year. We just didn't think doing in the Kentucky Derby was the right move and then came back and won the Dwyer so impressively. It's hard to make a change off that, but it's something that's been in the back of our mind."

Classic Causeway was beaten a length in the Essex, which marked his return to dirt after making his final five starts last year on turf, highlighted by a front-running victory in the $1 million Grade I Belmont Derby on July 9 at Belmont Park. He also won two stakes at Tampa Bay Downs -- the $250,000 Grade III Sam F. Davis and the $400,000 Grade II Tampa Bay Derby.

The Essex was the 4-year-old debut of Classic Causeway, who is trained by Kenny McPeek.

"He ran super," McPeek said. "He's such a hard knocker. ... This horse will make a great stallion someday. Hopefully, not soon. Just a really, really good horse. I think he's spot on for the Oaklawn Handicap."

Stilleto Boy and Proxy finished 1-2 in the $500,000 Grade I Santa Anita Handicap on March 4. Stilleto Boy, who broke his maiden at the 2021 Oaklawn meeting, will be cutting back to 11/8 miles after edging Proxy by a neck in the 11/4-mile Santa Anita Handicap.

"We're the inside speed," trainer Ed Moger Jr. said. "I know there's a lot of speed outside of us. We're looking forward to it. We like him in there."

Proxy is already a Grade I winner at 11/8 miles, taking the $750,000 Clark Stakes Nov. 25 at Churchill Downs.

Senor Buscador, in his 2023 debut, recorded an easy victory in the $75,000 Curribot Handicap on March 5. His biggest career victory was in the $300,000 Grade III Ack Ack Stakes on Oct. 1 at Churchill Downs.

Rated R Superstar, a 10-year-old gelding, will be making his fourth appearance in the Oaklawn Handicap after finishing sixth in 2019, eighth in 2021 and seventh last year. He is trying to become the oldest horse to win a two-turn stakes race at Oaklawn.