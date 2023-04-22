Legislator in Tennessee resigns over ethics case





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A state lawmaker in Tennessee resigned suddenly for an ethics violation that became public Thursday, two weeks after he joined fellow Republicans in expelling two Black Democratic legislators for protesting in support of gun control on the state House floor.

Rep. Scotty Campbell, vice chair of the House Republican Caucus, violated the Legislature's workplace discrimination and harassment policy. The brief Ethics Subcommittee findings document from late March did not provide specifics and said no more information would be released.

Campbell's resignation came hours after a Nashville TV station confronted him about sexual harassment allegations involving legislative interns.

Campbell declined to provide a detailed account of what happened. Asked Thursday by WTVF-TV about the ethics panel's decision, Campbell said, "I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property."

"If I choose to talk to any intern in the future, it will be recorded," Campbell said.

About six hours after the broadcaster questioned him, the Mountain City lawmaker issued his resignation effective immediately, according to a letter to fellow legislators.

WTVF-TV was first to report on the finding by the Ethics Subcommittee, which issued its decision in a document dated March 29 addressed to Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

"I can't determine exactly when we saw it [the letter]," Sexton told reporters Thursday. "But, the determination was the subcommittee. The speaker has no role in putting out any kind of corrective action. That comes from the subcommittee."

Campbell stayed in office following the ethics finding, and voted April 6 to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. They have since been reinstated. Campbell also voted to expel Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, who was spared expulsion by one vote.

Johnson called Campbell's ethics violation "horrendous" in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

"Yet if you talk without permission, you get expulsion resolutions," she added.

Expulsions are extremely rare in Tennessee and considered an extraordinary action. Republicans have faced scrutiny about how they have chosen to wield, or not wield, the power.

Campbell's departure comes in the waning hours of a monthslong legislative session. GOP legislative leaders were trying to finish their work by the end of the week.





Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell, sits in session in the House Chambers at the Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 20, 2023. Campbell, a Republican lawmaker in Tennessee resigned Thursday, April 20, 2023 due to an ethics violation involving the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)





