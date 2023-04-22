New laws won't work

Let me begin this letter by stating that I am by no means a gun enthusiast.

In the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on April 19, I read the Police Beat. On that day there were five stories of arrests involving guns. Four of these arrests stated that the individuals were felons in possession of a gun, which is illegal. The fifth did not mention that the person was a felon, but judging by his criminal history I have my suspicion.

Would someone please explain to me how new gun laws would have prevented the individuals from being in possession of a gun? Clearly they are not law-abiding citizens.

TONI SANDALL

North Little Rock

'Bigo' is no celebrity

I have never met the man (and trust me, I have no desire to do so), but from what I have seen and heard, Richard "Bigo" Barnett must think that he is some major celebrity and deserves to be treated as such. The media, including this newspaper, seem to feed into this. He is simply another criminal and should be treated as such.

DAVID OLIN TULLIS

Little Rock

With love of my life

Another nice day on our Earthly heaven with my beautiful, Godly Christian lady Nancy, who fulfilled the dream of meeting and marrying such a vivacious now lifelong friend of many talents. She is so romantic and I love that in her. I still remember her looking up at me and saying, "I love you."

She and I are "stick-tights." She grew up in a horrible early life. What a joy she has forever put into my life on Earth from, I believe, eternity past. It does not get better than this on this side of heaven. Happy birthday to my gift of Nancy from my heavenly father! Thank you, Jesus, for having brought us together and having saved us from a life of horror on Earth.

The mayor of Hot Springs saw us again and again together and he asked, "Are y'all always together?"

"Yes." I could have said, "Why wouldn't we since I am no longer on active duty in the U.S. Navy onboard ship, gone from the love of my life?" Those were horrible days in the past. Gotta make up for lost time.

JOHN EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

Failure competition

Remember when the state took over the Little Rock School District in 2015 and the district went from six failing schools to 22 failing schools in just three years?

Once the Arkansas LEARNS Act gets underway, the ensuing debacle will make that little disgrace look like a flea on an elephant's rump. Move over, Mississippi.

GENE REID

Little Rock

It's sign of a problem

When you hear a knock/ring at your front door and your first reaction is to reach for your gun, we are experiencing a profoundly pathological problem in this country.

JOHN FREELY

Maumelle

Not so well regulated

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." These are the words of the Second Amendment that was ratified Dec. 15, 1791. People spend a lot of time ranting about infringement. Little is said about the words "well regulated." To regulate is to govern by a rule or set of rules. Well regulated implies the rules are effective. I think some might argue the rules in this country aren't effective.

Here are a couple of rules I think most would find reasonable. 1. It should be at least as hard to get a gun as it is to get a driver's license. Cars are dangerous in the hands of the untrained (just drive I-630 at rush hour and you'll see that is true). Guns are too, and they are remarkably unforgiving of mistakes. Real training before carry is needed. Not the "training; wink, wink" that is given by NRA trainers that give you the answers while you're taking the written test (this may not be the case everywhere, but it was when I got a permit, and I was appalled because clearly some of my classmates were too stupid to take on the responsibilities of concealed carry).

2. If you can't keep track of your weapons, you shouldn't be allowed to own one. Demonstrate irresponsible behavior and you're no longer considered to be "well regulated." No second chances. You have proven to be dangerous to yourself and others.

Enter a couple of case studies: Steve Landers and now Jason Rapert. Steve accidentally left his gun in the bathroom at The Root. Mr. Landers, what if the next person in the bathroom that day was a child? Mr. Rapert, you really forgot you had two guns in your bag? That's irresponsible. Locking them in your vehicle is irresponsible too. Why do you think so many cars get broken in to here in Arkansas?

Funny, you distinguished gentlemen don't appear to be "well regulated." It might be worth mentioning that in the time it took me to write this, at least six people were probably shot in the United States (316 per day on average).

DALE HUMPHREY

North Little Rock