LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Georgia Game 3

Arkansas 0 Georgia 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

Three up, three down for the Razorbacks. Arkansas did not register a hit its first time through the lineup.

Georgia starter Liam Sullivan has faced the minimum of 9 batters through 3 innings. He's allowed one walk but erased the runner via a double play.

Arkansas 0 Georgia 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Smith recorded the first two outs without issue before running into danger. He allowed a double and then walked the next batter.

He escaped the jam on a flyout to right field to strand both runners.

Arkansas 0 Georgia 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Arkansas' first baserunner came on a walk by Kendall Diggs. Caleb Cali grounded into a 4-3 double play to end the inning.

Arkansas 0 Georgia 0 -- End 1st Inning

Arkansas' starter Hagen Smith tossed a quick 1-2-3 inning while recording a pair of strikeouts. He threw 10 of 14 pitches inside the strike zone.

Arkansas 0 Georgia 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The top of the Arkansas lineup was retired in order to begin the game. Josenberger flew out center.

Stovall popped out to shallow left field and Bohrofen struck out looking. Stovall is 1-10 in the series against UGA.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are looking to avoid being swept for the first time this season. Arkansas has not been swept by an SEC opponent since 2019 against Mississippi State.

Pitching Matchup: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (5-1, 2.79 ERA) vs. Georgia LHP Liam Sullivan (4-2, 4.14 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Bohrofen LF

4. McLaughlin DH

5. Diggs RF

6. Cali 3B

7. Slavens 1B

8 Polk C

9. Bolton SS