Muslims mark the end of Ramadan

Muslim leaders in Pine Bluff opened their doors to their fellow worshippers and people of other faiths Thursday to commemorate the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar.

The Islamic Center of Pine Bluff, 3707 W. Hepburn St., observed the final night of Ramadan through prayer and a dinner of Middle Eastern cuisine. The next morning, the Muslim community held another prayer service to recognize Eid al-Fitr, which means "Holiday of breaking the fast" in Arabic.

"As Muslims we are obligated by the commandment of God to fast and re-fast from dawn -- that's a little bit from sunrise -- up to sunset," said Zaid Abdelrahim, the imam, or spiritual leader, of the ICPB. "Ramadan basically addresses three aspects of the human being. It works the spiritual aspect because when you reduce your body food and you feel this special connection with God, plus we have special prayers -- we tend to recite the Quran more -- it is a spiritual connection."

Ramadan also promotes patience and social aspects, Abdelrahim said. Those who abstain from eating, drinking and intimate desires from dawn to sunset are training their willpower, he mentioned.

"So, one of the strongest messages of Ramadan is 'I can,'" the imam said. "Can you imagine: In our daily desires people do every day, they feel like reaching for a cup of coffee, or they feel thirsty, so they get a drink of water, or if they feel hungry they get a snack. Now, you're stopping all that and you are doing it for the sake of God."

One goal of fasting during Ramadan, Abdelrahim stressed, is being able to say "I can control myself" or "I can control my desires."

Within the social aspect, he added, Muslims are required to give to the charity of the Ramadan.

"This charity goes to the poor because when you are hungry, you have feeling with those who have less," Abdelrahim said. "As a Muslim who has excess money or excess means, you are required to give some of your wealth and share it with them."

Ramadan does not fall on the same set of days on the Christian solar calendar every year. It began March 22 and ended Thursday, and for 2024 is expected to start 10 days earlier, Abdelrahim said.

The ICPB is the first mosque ever built in Arkansas, and Thursday's service drew a large number of Muslims.

"Our main goal as ICPB's administration is not only to open the doors for our community to fulfill their spiritual duties but also to assist in the vehicle of change in Pine Bluff," said Miloud Bahadi, a former president of the ICPB's executive committee and board member. "As Mayor [Shirley] Washington says, 'One Pine Bluff together,' and we wanted to help making Pine Bluff the best place to live. That's why we are trying to include our elected officials and Pine Bluff leaders in the center's activities."

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson was among non-Muslims who took part in Thursday's service. He first visited the mosque when he ran for his position in 2018.

"I thought it would be a great experience," Robinson said. "I came and they accepted me. I didn't even ask for their support. They told me they would support me because I was the first politician to ever come visit. ... This is a great community. I think it's a misunderstood community. I've gotten the opportunity to talk with them, understand what they're trying to do. They want to be good citizens of Jefferson County."

Dr. Ghulam Khaleel, a neurologist who has an office in White Hall, has seen a growth in the local Muslim community in recent years.

"Particularly the last two years, we've had a lot of community members move here, and they've moved here from different parts including Connecticut, New York and some of them from San Antonio because we're finding lots and lots of opportunities over here for business," Khaleel said. "The majority of the opportunities for people is in business, like gas stations, like grocery shops."