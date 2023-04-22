



Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, is in a Sydney hospital with complications following hip surgery. St. Vincent's Hospital described the 89-year-old's condition Friday as stable and rejected media reports that he had become unresponsive. Humphries was admitted to the hospital Wednesday following hip replacement surgery last month after a fall in February. Seven Network entertainment reporter Peter Ford said three of Humphries' four children have traveled to their father's bedside, two of them from London. "His children were told in the beginning of the week it would be advisable if they wanted to come see him to do so ... and they are all there right now along with his wife, Lizzie," Ford told Perth Radio 6PR. Humphries has lived in London for decades and returned to Australia in December to spend Christmas in his homeland during the Southern Hemisphere summer. He told The Sydney Morning Herald last month that his physiotherapy had been "agony" following his fall and hip replacement. "It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went," he said. Humphries has remained an active entertainer, touring Britain last year with his one-man show "The Man Behind the Mask." A law school dropout, Humphries found major success as an actor, writer and entertainer in Britain in the 1970s, but success in the United States was stubbornly elusive; a high point was a Tony Award in 2000 for his Broadway show "Dame Edna: The Royal Tour."

Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said they couldn't agree on a new contract. "It's not some big conspiracy," Bongino said on his podcast Thursday. "There's no acrimony. This wasn't like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn't come to terms on an extension." Bongino hosted the Saturday night show "Unfiltered" and said that although he was given the chance to do a last show this weekend, he decided against it. The blunt-talking former New York police officer began doing commentary on Fox a decade ago, joining as a contributor in 2019 and beginning his Saturday night show in 2021. His "Canceled in the USA" program on Fox Nation will also end, and the streaming service will no longer air his daily radio show. Bongino could still appear as a guest on Fox shows, the network said.

FILE - Australian actor Barry Humphries, dressed as Dame Edna Everage speaks to the media ahead of her farewell show "Eat Pray Laugh!" in Sydney, Australia on July 5, 2012. Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, is in a Sydney hospital with complications following hip surgery. St. Vincents Hospital described the 89-year-olds condition on Friday April 21, 2023 as stable and rejected media reports that he had become unresponsive. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)















In this Oct. 2, 2012 photo, Dan Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent, speaks during an interview at his campaign headquarters in Severna Park, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)





