No to Trump, Christie urges GOP





HENNIKER, N.H. -- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivered Thursday his opening arguments against former President Donald Trump.

"Tonight is the beginning of the case against Donald Trump," Christie said in New Hampshire, where he devoted his entire opening remarks at a town hall meeting to pounding on the former president he once supported.

"You're not going to beat someone by closing your eyes, clicking your heels together three times and saying, 'There's no place like home.' That's not going to work," he said. "In American politics you want to beat somebody? You have to go get them."

Christie called out several Republican candidates and potential candidates for barely uttering Trump's name and argued that Trump's policy and character failures would only grow if he returns to office.

"Donald Trump is a TV star, nothing more, nothing less," he said. "Let me suggest to you that in putting him back in the White House, the reruns will be worse than the original show."

As he nears a decision on his own campaign, Christie is spending two days in the state where he finished sixth in the 2016 GOP primary. He endorsed Trump soon after dropping out of that year's race and later worked on his presidential transition team.

In 2020, he worked with Trump on his debate prep against Joe Biden but broke with Trump after he refused to accept his loss of the election and is now accused of spurring the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, Christie has emerged as one of the few prominent GOP Trump critics, largely via his position as an ABC political analyst.

"If I decide to run, I'll be able to try to do something directly about it. And if I don't, then I'll be still on ABC-TV every Sunday," he said.

ELDER JOINS RACE

Meanwhile, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who sought to replace the California governor in a failed 2021 recall effort, announced Thursday that he is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Elder, 70, made the announcement on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and followed up with a tweet.

"America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That's why I'm running for President," he wrote.

The candidate joins a Republican field that includes Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has said he plans to seek reelection.

Elder made his first bid for public office in 2021, when he received the most votes out of 46 people who were hoping to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall effort. But a majority of voters ended up voting against removing Newsom, making the vote count in the replacement contest irrelevant.

Newsom attacked Elder for his support of Trump and his conservative positions, such as opposing abortion rights and restrictions imposed to slow the spread of covid-19, such as mask mandates. But Elder said the experience of running for office -- and the millions of votes he received -- showed that he had a message that resonated with voters.

A lawyer who grew up in Los Angeles' South Central neighborhood, Elder attended an Ivy League college and then law school. He has a following among conservatives through his radio programs and appearances on Fox News and other right-wing media.

Elder, who is Black, has criticized Black Lives Matter and the notion of systemic racism, positions that have put him at odds with other Black people.

During the recall campaign, a former fiancee said Elder showed her a gun during a 2015 argument. Elder denied the allegations.

Information for this article was contributed by Holly Ramer and Sara Burnett of The Associated Press.





Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks in September 2021 at a rally for the California gubernatorial recall election in Monterey Park, Calif. (AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)





