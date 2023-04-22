No U.S. plan for broad Sudan exit





RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The Pentagon has deployed forces and is developing options to assist in the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, but the White House said Friday that there are no plans for now for a broader pullout of the potentially thousands of other Americans in the African country where warring factions are in a violent conflict.

The State Department confirmed Friday that an American citizen had died in Sudan, but did not have further details.

"We are in touch with the family and offer our deepest condolences to them on their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add," the department said in a statement.

The U.N.'s International Office of Migration said one its staffers was killed when his family's vehicle got caught in crossfire in North Kordofan province, which has seen heavy clashes between the two sides.

The troop moves by the U.S. military are intended "to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. We haven't been called on to do anything yet," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference in Germany.

An estimated 16,000 private U.S. citizens are registered with the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum as being in Sudan. The State Department has cautioned that the figure probably is inaccurate because there is no requirement for Americans to register, nor is there a requirement to notify the embassy when they leave.

"It's absolutely imperative that U.S. citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington.

He added that "Americans should have no expectation of a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation at this time. And we expect ... that's going to remain the case."

For embassy staff, according to an American official, a small number of U.S. troops have begun arriving in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, where the U.S. is pre-positioning forces and equipment to assist in any potential evacuation. The official said Army soldiers are being tapped for the task.

The U.S. troops are being moved to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. Evacuation planning for Sudan got underway in earnest Monday after a U.S. Embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.

The conflict between Sudan's military and a rival paramilitary force is worsening. The military has ruled out negotiations and said it would only accept surrender as a temporary cease-fire ended, raising the likelihood of a renewed surge in the nearly weeklong violence that has killed hundreds.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations, said Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed the situation with defense officials from Germany, Italy and Canada, among others. One topic was ensuring that any potential evacuation efforts did not conflict.

'SAFE TRANSITION'

Meanwhile, Sudan's top general declared Friday the military's commitment to a civilian-led government.

In his first speech since the conflict engulfed Sudan nearly a week ago, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan pledged that the military would prevail and secure the nation's "safe transition to civilian rule."

Burhan's announcement came on the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan and its month of fasting. Both sides later issued statements saying they had agreed on a three-day truce to allow people to celebrate, but residents could still hear gunfire in parts of Khartoum, an hour after the truce was to take effect.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has spoken to both generals, welcomed the latest truce while acknowledging that "fighting is continuing and there is serious mistrust between the two forces."

"I reiterate my call on both sides to pause the fighting to allow civilians to take care of themselves and their families, to permit full and unimpeded humanitarian access, and to enable all civilians, including diplomatic personnel, to reach safety," he said in a statement.

The violence so far has killed 413 people and wounded 3,551, according to the latest toll from the World Health Organization. That includes at least nine children killed and 50 wounded in the fighting, said the U.N. children's fund.

"Instead of waking up to the call to prayer, people in Khartoum again woke up to heavy fighting," Norway's ambassador to Sudan, Endre Stiansen, wrote in an Eid al-Fitr message on Twitter.

The current explosion of violence between them came after Burhan and his rival, Rapid Support Forces chief Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists that was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.

The fighting continued to frustrate efforts by nations to evacuate their nationals from Sudan.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country was preparing for an evacuation "when we have a cease-fire that holds for at least some time." Spain has air force planes ready, but it's "not possible to predict" when an evacuation can occur, its Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva that the violence has forced 20 health facilities nationwide to halt operations. A dozen other hospitals are at risk of shutting down, threatening some 50,000 severely malnourished children in Sudan who are administered regular feeding by tubes to survive, according to UNICEF.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Lee, Tara Copp, Aamer Madhani and staff members of The Associated Press.





Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudanese armed forces, speaks Friday at an undisclosed location. (AP/Sudan Armed Forces)





