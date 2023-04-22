North Korea foreign minister issues warning to Group of 7

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea's foreign minister Friday called the Group of Seven wealthy democracies a "tool for ensuring the U.S. hegemony" as she lambasted the group's recent call for the North's denuclearization.

The top diplomats from G-7 nations, who met recently in Japan, had jointly condemned the North's recent ballistic missile tests and reiterated their commitment to the goal of North Korea's complete abandonment of its nuclear weapons.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said her country will take unspecified "strong counteraction" if G-7 countries -- the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union -- show "any behavioral attempt" to infringe upon the fundamental interests of North Korea.

"G7, a closed group of a handful of egoistic countries, does not represent the just international community but serves as a political tool for ensuring the U.S. hegemony," Choe said in a statement carried by North Korean state media.

Choe said the G-7 communique "malignantly" raised the North's legitimate exercise of its sovereignty.

North Korea has steadfastly argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons because of U.S. nuclear threats against it. It has said the United States' regular military drills with South Korea are a rehearsal for invasion, though U.S. and South Korean officials have said their drills are defensive and they have no intentions of attacking the North.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons sought to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons beyond the five original armed powers -- the U.S., Russia, China, Britain and France. It requires non-nuclear signatory nations to not pursue atomic weapons in exchange for a commitment by the five powers to move toward nuclear disarmament and guarantee non-nuclear states' access to peaceful nuclear technology for producing energy.

Choe said North Korea is free from any of the treaty's obligations because it withdrew from the treaty in 2003, citing what it called U.S. aggression.

A sign of North Korea is seen at the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has completed the development of its first military spy satellite and ordered officials to go ahead with its launch as planned, state media reported Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)



Protesters with a banner showing an image of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to denounce policies of the United States and South Korea on North Korea near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 21, 2023. North Korea's foreign minister on Friday called the Group of Seven wealthy democracies a "tool for ensuring the U.S. hegemony" as she lambasted the group's recent call for the North's denuclearization. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



FILE - From left, European Union Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pose for a photo during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

