Northwest Arkansas takes control with five-run fifth inning

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas used a big inning to snap a modest two-game losing streak in front of 4,680 Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals got five runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a scoreless game en route to a 5-0 win over Amarillo.

Northwest Arkansas cut down a Sod Poodle runner at the plate to end the top of the fifth. The Naturals came back to load the bases with nobody out and took a 1-0 lead on John Rave's RBI single. Catcher Luca Tresh drew a bases-loaded walk to score a run and designated hitter Robbie Glendinning drove in another with an infield single for a 3-0 Naturals' lead.

Left fielder Jimmy Govern added a two-run single to push the Naturals' lead to 5-0. Northwest Arkansas didn't get anymore though as Dillan Shrum grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Andrew Hoffman (2-1) led four Naturals pitchers, who combined for a six-hit shutout. Hoffman allowed four hits over five innings, struck out five and walked one. He was followed by Noah Murdock, Will Klein and Walter Pennington.

Northwest Arkansas manager Tommy Shields was pleased with the pitcher's performance.

"Our pitchers were outstanding tonight," Shields said. "I mean three base runners in the last four innings. That's pretty good. Very good stuff. Murdock and Klein, they'll how you some plus stuff and when they're around the zone they make it very difficult on guys."

Naturals pitchers continued to strike out the opponents at a high rate. Northwest Arkansas leads the Texas League in strikeouts and made it 13 consecutive games with double digits in strikeouts.

The Naturals wasted a scoring chance in the bottom of the third. Tyler Tolbert led off with a double and Peyton Wilson beat out of an infield single. John Rave then drew a walk. But Amarillo starter Jamison Hill struck out Tresh and Glendinning to strand the bases loaded.

Northwest Arkansas lost two in a row to Amarillo (7-6) going into Friday. The Sod Poodles blanked Northwest Arkansas 5-0 on Wednesday and no-hit the Naturals for seven innings, but came up with a 3-2 win in 10 innings on Thursday.

Naturally Speaking: Wil Myers, who is currently on the Cincinnati Reds roster, became the eighth individual inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony. The 2012 Minor League Player of the Year was elected to receive the honor by the Naturals' Hall of Fame Voting Committee over fellow 2023 candidates pitcher Danny Duffy, infielder Matt Fields, and pitcher Everett Teaford.Myers broke into Class AA as the youngest player on the Naturals' roster at age 20 and one of the most publicized prospects at the time. In 134 career games in Northwest Arkansas, he hit.279 with 21 home runs, 34 doubles, and 79 RBI. He earned a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star nod and a trip to the Futures Game during the 2011 season.

Pitcher Jonathan Bowlan will miss at least one start, Shields said. He left his start on Thursday with a groin injury, Shields said.