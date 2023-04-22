BASKETBALL

Embiid to miss Game 4

Joel Embiid will sit out because of a sprained right knee when the Philadelphia 76ers try to complete a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets today. The 76ers added the All-Star center to the injury report Friday night, a night after he was limping multiple times during their 102-97 victory in Game 3. The NBA's leading scorer did block a shot to protect a two-point lead with 8.8 seconds left and said after the game he was OK.

Leonard remains out

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 4 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a second consecutive playoff game. Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 today in Los Angeles. With Leonard watching from the bench, Norman Powell scored 42 points and Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 12 assists in a five-point loss on Thursday night.

GOLF

Clark-Hossler team in lead

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 5-under 67 in alternate-shot play on Friday to maintain a one-shot lead through the second round of the Zurich Classic in Avondale, La. Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele made the biggest move of the day, rocketing up the leaderboard with a 9-under 63 -- the best score of the round by three strokes. They were at 14-under 130 through 36 holes, two shots behind Clark and Hossler. Hossler made a birdie putt of nearly 60 feet on the par-4 fourth hole to highlight his team's bogey-free round at the TPC Louisiana. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore and his partner Matthew NeSmith are tied for fourth place at 14-under 130. The teams of David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Jonas Blixt and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) both missed the cut at 4-under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) and David Duval finished last at 14-over.

Kim out front in Texas

A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship at The Woodlands, Texas. Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women's major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert. Kim won the last LPGA Tour major held in the Houston area, the 2020 U.S. Women's Open at Champions Golf Club. The South Korean player said she isn't sure why she's played so well in this area, but that she thinks it's a great city. After opening with a 71 on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods, she had eight birdies with just one bogey Friday to reach 8-under 136. Finishing on the front nine, the 27-year-old just missed an eagle on the par-4 ninth when her second shot landed mere inches from the hole before she tapped it in.

Three share Champions lead

Alex Cejka, Mark Hensby and Rob Labritz all turned in rounds of 5-under 66 to share the lead after one round of the Champions Tour's Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is two shots in back of the leaders after a 3-under 68. Little Rock's Glen Day posted a 1-over 72.

Gooch on top in LIV event

Talor Gooch upstaged the more-fancied names on the LIV Golf tour by shooting a 10-under 62 Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the inaugural Australian tournament at The Grange in Adelaide. The 31-year-old American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format -- the par-3 12th -- but then had 10 birdies, including five in a row. Two more players in the unknown category -- Richard Bland and Dean Burmester -- shot 66s and were tied for second.

FOOTBALL

NCAA approves clock change

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games, notably one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. The panel on Thursday approved recommendations forwarded last month by the Football Rules Committee. Since 1968, the clock had stopped on a first down until the referee gave the ready-for-play signal. The new clock rule affects only Divisions I and II. The Division III Management Council requested the proposal be referred back to the Football Rules Committee due to opposition within its division. Two other changes were approved. Penalties accepted at the end of the first and third quarters will now be enforced at the start of the following quarter rather than having an untimed down. Also, back-to-back timeouts during the same dead-ball period are no longer allowed.

BASEBALL

Surgery for KC's Bubic

Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic will have Tommy John surgery next week, the team announced Friday. Bubic experienced forearm tightness last weekend during his start against Atlanta, and further examination revealed he needed major surgery. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles. Bubic went 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts for the Royals this season, his fourth in the major leagues.

TENNIS

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb

Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska (Bosnia) Open on Friday. Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time. Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances, and missed three set points in the tiebreaker. His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid.

Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance

Defeating yet another Spanish countryman, Carlos Alcaraz stayed on track to defend his title at the Barcelona Open. Alcaraz beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (5), 6-4 to make the semifinals on Friday. Along with beating Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz improved his record against Spaniards to 9-1 since the start of 2022. The only defeat was against Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells semifinals last year. Alcaraz broke Davidovich Fokina's serve for the second time in the final game to clinch the victory in more than two hours on the Rafa Nadal center court. The second-ranked Alcaraz has a semifinal against 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who rallied to defeat 15th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur for his 19th win of the season -- and ninth in a row over the Australian in his career.