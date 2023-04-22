Ohio Valley Little Rock 2, SIUE 0

Sections
by Sam Lane | Today at 2:16 a.m.

Ohio Valley

UALR 2, SIU-Edwardsville 0

Jackson Wells pitched a complete-game shutout as the University of Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Friday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Wells (3-1) held the Cougars (22-15, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference) to 8 hits while striking out 9 in a 120-pitch outing.

UALR (21-14, 8-5) got its scoring done early, putting up a run in the first and second innings.

Ty Rhoades hit an RBI single to right field, scoring Alex Seguine to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Noah Brewer hit a solo home run to right field to give UALR a 2-0 lead.


