100 YEARS AGO April 22, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE — A well, said to have been dug during the Civil war, was uncovered by workmen here this week. The well, which was found behind the Silverman jewelry store, once furnished water for the Washington county courthouse. It has been covered with a large iron plate, in which there was a two-foot hole, and the well is being filled up through this hole. The old well was of very large size, the hole being some 15 feet in diameter.

50 YEARS AGO April 22, 1973

The state Highway Department has announced the beginning of construction of the Camden State Highway 4 relief bridge and of resurfacing work on a section of state Highway 35 in Grant County. The four-lane reinforced concrete slab and I-beam span bridge, part of the U.S. Highway 79 Bypass at Camden, will be 2,070 feet long… Work remaining includes the contracts for construction of the main bridge superstructure, surfacing construction of an interchange with Highway 4 and installation of signs.

25 YEARS AGO April 22, 1998

Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker said Tuesday that he had finished sharing “history” with the Whitewater grand jury in Little Rock and did not expect to testify again. Tucker testified about four hours Tuesday, his second day of testimony since pleading guilty in February to a felony conspiracy charge and promising to cooperate with independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s investigation. “I’ve characterized it before as being history, and things that may seem important to some people but don’t seem particularly important to me,” Tucker said on his way out of the federal courthouse in Little Rock. “It was still a lot of history.” Tucker said he testified even though Starr’s office has asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis to reconsider a recent opinion by a three-judge panel that could lead to the reversal of his two 1996 felony convictions. For those convictions, Tucker served 18 months of home detention and is completing four years’ probation. Tucker refused to comment about the possible appellate rehearing. Under his February plea agreement, if his 1996 convictions are reversed, he will not be retried.

10 YEARS AGO April 22, 2013

Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District was the only district in the state to lose black residents as a result of redistricting in 2011, according to U.S. census figures, released earlier this month, that detail demographics within the districts. The district also gained the most white residents, who make up a majority of the population of each of the state’s four congressional districts, the figures show. Hispanic residents more than doubled in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th congressional districts and nearly doubled in the 1st Congressional District. The U.S. census data show the impact of the last round of redistricting on the racial and ethnic makeup of each congressional district when compared with the 2000 population figures for the congressional districts before redistricting in 2011. The Arkansas Legislature redraws congressional district lines after each decennial census to keep Arkansas’ four congressional districts as close as possible to the same size in population. After the 2011 redistricting, each district has approximately 729,000 residents.