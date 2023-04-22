Panthers turn tables, knock off Wampus Cats

CABOT -- A reversal of fortunes paid dividends for Cabot on Friday.

The Panthers used some opportune hitting to put together a pair of big innings as they knocked off defending Class 6A baseball champion Conway 8-3 in a pivotal conference clash in front of a huge crowd.

Derek Larson had three hits and put a dagger in the Wampus Cats' chance by driving in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Cabot (15-5, 9-1 6A-Central), which had an answer for everything its league rivals threw at the Panthers this time around.

The last time the teams met, Conway (17-5, 8-1) used a five-run fifth inning to erase a one-run deficit and pull away for a 6-3 victory on March 28. But the tables were turned extensively in the rematch at Panther Field.

"We left their place the last time with a sour taste in our mouths," Cabot Coach Ronnie Goodwin said. "We kind of controlled the game 2-1, and it was just a weird inning up there where they scored five runs and the ball only left the infield once. It wasn't like we were making a bunch of errors. It was just some of the stuff that happened to us in that game, with the infield hits and swinging bunts, kind of happened to them [Friday].

"That happens in baseball, though. It doesn't make sense sometimes. ... When you've got two good teams, you can flip a coin, and the team that takes advantage of the mistakes is probably going to win."

Cabot, however, was far from perfect, as evidenced by its five errors. But it did make the most out of its scoring opportunities to hand Conway its first league loss.

The Panthers scored four runs in both the third and sixth innings and didn't allow the Wampus Cats' bats to consistently get going. Prior to Friday's game, Conway had outscored its opponents 75-8 during a seven-game winning streak, but Aden Velasquez held the Wampus Cats to 2 runs on 4 hits through 5 impressive innings. The junior, who also finished with two hits and three runs batted in, notched five strikeouts before giving way to Beau Ford at the start of the sixth.

"Our starter was really good on the mound," Goodwin said of Velasquez. "It always starts with the guy on the bump, and we feel like we've got a chance there. We think we're pretty deep at that position, but it's always nice for the offense to wake up, too."

Conway did threaten in both the first and third innings when it was able to get a runner to third base, but the Wampus Cats weren't able to cash in.

That, in turn, left the door open for the Panthers, who got a two-run single from Velasquez and run-scoring hits from Abe Owen and Jacob Murray in the bottom of the third to open up a 4-0 lead. Of the six hits Cabot had in the inning, four were on the infield.

The Wampus Cats left two runners stranded in the top of the fourth but sliced the Panthers' lead in half in the fifth, starting with an RBI double from Shaun Cover. Riley Nicholson would later score off an error.

But Cabot extended its cushion in the sixth when Velasquez and Larsen both had RBI doubles. Owen added a two-run double.

Cover, who had three doubles in the game, scored on a Will Thompson single in the top of the seventh for Conway. But that was all the Wampus Cats could muster as the Panthers took over first place by a half-game in the conference standings.

"They're a good team obviously," Goodwin said of Conway. "I feel like we are a good team, too. We've been battled tested, won a lot of one-run games, but we weren't clean in this one of course.

"Two of the three guys that scored for Conway reached base by either a walk or error. We can be a lot cleaner than what we were, and we've proven that. Still in spite of all that, I'm proud of our guys and their effort because this was a big game."