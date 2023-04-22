Plan good for city

Editor, The Commercial:

We believe Go Forward Pine Bluff has been a good thing for our city, and we plan to vote for it on May 9.

To get something accomplished in the public domain, it seems like compromise is usually needed; and while we may not agree with every detail of the GFPB plan, we know we have had plenty of chances to participate, to have a voice, to be part of the process.

The final GFPB plan is a vegetable soup with ingredients and proportions from our various wishes, dreams, and opinions.

Do we like each ingredient on its own? Maybe, or maybe not. But do we like the soup? Absolutely!

We think GFPB is something in which we can all take pride:

Somebody had an idea.

They started talking about it and found some support.

Public meetings were held.

What did we want for our schools, our safety, our neighborhoods, our downtown?

They sought advice from experts in the field of community development.

The idea gained support, we took a vote, and the plan was approved.

Look around; see what’s happened. Get the facts.

Ask: Would we have been better off without GFPB? What would we look like? We think we would be right about where we were seven years ago.

We believe the history of GFPB is exciting and tells a positive story about our community. We have some momentum, and we want to keep it going.

We hope you will join us in voting YES on May 9.

ANN AND GEORGE TALBOT,

PINE BLUFF



