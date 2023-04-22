Procter & Gamble tops profit expectations

NEW YORK -- Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, raised its annual sales outlook Friday after turning in better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings as a series of price increases improved its performance.

The earnings results offer encouraging signs about the resiliency of the consumer ahead of reports next month from major retailers like Walmart and Target in an increasingly challenging economy. P&G executives told analysts during its earnings call Friday that the U.S. consumer is "holding up well" and its share of private label brands, which tend to be less expensive, is stable at 16%, a good indication that it's not seeing shoppers materially trade down.

The Cincinnati-based retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profits of $3.4 billion, or $1.37 per share, for the period ended March 31. That compares with $3.35 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the year-ago period.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

P&G increased prices by about 10% across its various brands in the latest quarter from a year ago, matching the previous quarter's price increases.

-- The Associated Press

Large banks raise lobbying spending

Three dozen of the largest U.S. banks and the groups who represent them increased spending on lobbying Congress by 19.3% last quarter as fears of a banking contagion spread.

Thirty-two of the largest banks and four trade groups collectively spent $22 million on influencing lawmakers in the first quarter of 2023, according to federal lobbying disclosures, up from $18.4 million in the same period last year.

Regional banks, including PNC, KeyCorp and Citizens, were among those increasing their lobbying expenses at the highest rates. Bank Policy Institute, which counts large and midsize banks among its membership, nearly quadrupled its expenditures from $550,000 in the first quarter of last year to $1.9 million in the initial three months this year. None immediately responded to requests for comment.

The surge of bank lobbying coincided with the collapse of crypto-friendly lender Silvergate Capital and failures of regional institutions Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank undermined confidence in the banking system and sparked calls for more scrutiny.

-- Bloomberg News

Arkansas Index ends 5.08 lower at 781.50

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 781.50, down 5.08.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.