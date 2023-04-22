Psanky egg artist adapts to easy, modern methods for ancient art

Ceilidh Tabor of Fayetteville grew up in a family "focused heavily on art since before I can remember" -- her parents, Chris and Leigh Nogy, were artisans and brewers in the Society for Creative Anachronism -- so she doesn't hesitate to try something new. She works as a baker, but her latest self-taught art project was Pysanky eggs, also called Ukrainian Easter eggs, made by hollowing out eggs and decorating them using the wax-resist method.

"I picked it up out of interest this year due to the history and tradition through my paternal grandmother's side," she says. "I was fascinated by how beautiful the art was and decided to just give it a go!"

Although associated with Easter in the Christian tradition, "eggs are symbolic of spring and birth," Tabor says, and Pysanky eggs date to pagan times, "with designs, runes and symbols with specific meanings to the individual cultures. When Christianity started spreading and overtaking pagan-heavy locations, Christianity adopted the artform and morphed its traditions into what we know today."

Tabor hastens to say she is entirely self-taught and has made her eggs using materials on hand, not necessarily what professional Pysanky artists would use. But she's proud of her success and willing to share with other aspiring egg artists.

Here are the steps she used to make this Easter's eggs:

1. "It starts with an egg," she begins. "Some Pysanky artists drill small holes in the top and bottom of the egg and blow the insides out. This creates a light and long-lasting egg that if accidentally cracked will be more fixable than if left whole. Some just use a whole egg, [but] if accidentally cracked during the art process, there is not much that can be done. Both are commonly practiced though."

2. "Then I start by marking out any lines or patterns I plan to follow with a pencil. I use a ruler sometimes, or a strand of thread and a dark eyeshadow palette or chalk to create straight lines. After mapping out my design, I'm ready to start lining with wax."

3. "The tools used to draw with the wax are called Kistka. It's a stick with a brass funnel on the end. The surface tension through the small hole on the bottom of the funnel keeps the wax from pouring out until you have it on a surface. I have three kistkas that my dad and I made out of some dowels, thin brass sheet, and brass wire. It took less than half an hour to make all three. I decided I wanted to try this project, and we just created the tools necessary. There are kistkas that you can buy that are undeniably better; however, the ones we made are the style that's been used for the longest."

4. "I use a simple beeswax as my wax medium. It's what I had available to me and has worked just fine. You use the Kistka by putting wax in the little funnel and holding the brass end over a flame until the wax has melted. The you can draw over your lines on the egg, creating your outlines. Any color that is on the egg under the wax you put down is what will stay. Then you dye the egg in a color and lay down more wax where you want that color to stay, continuing on through colors until you have all the details that you want.

"There are specific dyes that Pysanky artists use," she adds. "Me being impatient and wanting to start learning this artform sooner rather than later opted to use Easter egg dying kits, or simple food dye has worked fantastically."

5. "You end up with a wax-covered egg that in its own right looks fascinating, being able to see little peeks of color here and there. I then use a hair dryer with a hot heat setting to gently melt the wax off of the egg.

"You're left with the beautiful patterns and colors you worked so hard on developing in layers!"

Tabor says "depending on the egg and the size and design, I spend anywhere from two hours to two to three days on an egg, where I have the time. In the past few weeks in preparation for Easter, I have completed four chicken eggs and two goose eggs. The goose eggs have taken me the longest.

"I wouldn't mind teaching others how to do this! It's simply a series of patterns and designs. And patience. And grace for yourself if your lines aren't straight," she says. "It's hard to see the beautiful Pysanky eggs when you're just starting and comparing yourself to individuals with much more practice, but I believe that everyone could make a Pysanky egg that is beautiful in its own right."