Razorbacks snare in-state commits

Sam Pittman and the University of Arkansas added their first in-state products to the 2024 football recruiting class Friday afternoon with the commitment of Mills defensive end Charleston Collins, and Pine Bluff athlete Courtney Crutchfield.

With the additions of 4-star prospects in Collins and Crutchfield, Arkansas' class for 2024 is ranked No. 17 nationally by 246Sports. Seven of the Razorbacks' eight commitments have 4-star ratings.

Crutchfield, the No. 394 overall player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite, joined Collins -- his cousin, the No. 221 overall player -- at Mills High School in Little Rock for a joint announcement.

"We came in together, we gon' finish together," Collins said. "He's not [just] my friend, he's my cousin. That's blood. We've been together since birth. We never let the other one do anything alone."

"It's nothing but love, man. I love him to death," Crutchfield said. "Hopefully we can go there, get on the field early and put on for the state of Arkansas."

The pair went on multiple unofficial recruiting visits together before deciding they'd like to team up at Arkansas. They had narrowed a list of official visit possibilities down to Arkansas, Auburn, TCU, LSU and Ole Miss.

But the chance to stay home and play for the Razorbacks was too good to pass up, they said.

"I feel like a kid again," Collins said. "Growing up in Arkansas, it's everybody's dream to play for the Razorbacks. Knowing that not only will I be playing [for Arkansas], but I'll have a support system behind me with the popularity and notoriety that I have. I feel like we can achieve anything at the university."

Collins is a 6-4, 250-pound defensive lineman and rated by 247Sports as the No. 26 player at his position and the No. 2 player in Arkansas in the 2024 class. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, plays wide receiver and defensive back for Pine Bluff. He said he'll suit up on offensive when he arrives in Fayetteville.

"I told [wide receivers] coach Kenny Guiton that I'll play receiver for him and be a dog for him," Crutchfield said. "He looks at me as a dog, so I got to go and show him what I'm about."

The players also said it was the Arkansas coaching staff that helped to separate the Razorbacks from their SEC competitors during the recruiting process.

"The bond that we got with the coaching staff, you know, they showed us the most love throughout the process," Crutchfield said. "We felt like that's the place for us to be."

"Shoutout to Coach Pittman," Collins said. "Him and the whole organization really made me feel like a priority."

Collins and Crutchfield have one last season of high school ball to go, and they'll play against one another one last time in 5A-Central Conference play this fall.

But they said they are already anxious to get on the Arkansas campus.

"It's going to be the start of a new chapter," Collins said. "I'm just excited to suit up, get everything rolling."

Last season at Mills, Collins racked up 101 tackles, including eight sacks. He also forced five fumbles and intercepted one pass.

Crutchfield also helped lead Pine Bluff to the Class 5A basketball championship this season and was named MVP of the Class 5A state tournament.