Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 0-9 (0%)

MEET 164-566 (29.5%).

LEE'S LOCK Charge It in the 10th

BEST BET Omaha Red in the 12th

LONG SHOT Cairo Breeze in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

REAUX BINA*** was narrowly defeated while six lengths clear of third in her last outing, and she keeps the leading rider. TIZ A STRATEGY crossed the wire one position behind the top selection, which was her first try around two turns. PETULA broke poorly in a deceptive fifth-place debut, and she drew an improved post and carries less weight with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Reaux BinaTorresDixon9-5

5 Tiz a StrategyJordanMartin3-1

2 PetulaFuentesMcKellar10-1

12 Dr. Woods MiracleDe La CruzHornsby9-2

7 Sophie's StarPusacChleborad8-1

1 Altar GirlCourtFires15-1

4 Pat's GalHarrCline15-1

9 Wild RoseyCabreraCalhoun20-1

3 Bootlegging GirlEramiaJacquot20-1

6 Arden ArBorelBorel20-1

8 Dixie Girl ToCastilloWestermann20-1

11 Mo Wanna GoMichelRoberts30-1

2 Purse $50,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CONSPIRACY FACT*** had a two-race winning streak snapped when too close to a fast pace, and he is taking a drop in class and likely rebounds with kinder rating. LAMUTANAATTY has been a clear front-running winner in consecutive conditioned claiming races, while earning Beyer figures fast enough to be a big threat. GREATHEART has finished in the money in all three races at this level, and the pace figures fast enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Conspiracy FactJuarezCompton2-1

1 LamutanaattyAsmussenAsmussen9-5

7 GreatheartCastilloHollendorfer5-2

3 Charter OakMurrillVance10-1

4 Jay Vee BeeArrietaVan Berg12-1

2 Out Run'mGarciaEspinoza20-1

6 Rum 'n TonicDe La CruzAltamirano20-1

5 Mendelssohn JoyTorresLitfin30-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

PEARCY ROAD*** has been sprinting competitively in stronger maiden allowance races, and he is bred to route and picks up the leading rider. CYBERTOWN was disqualified after gutting out a two-turn maiden win, and the 4-year-old has proven route ability. STORM STRATEGY has finished in the money in all three of his route races, and he is moving from an outside to inside post.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Pearcy RoadTorresPrather2-1

11 CybertownDe La CruzMartin3-1

1 Storm StrategyAsmussenAsmussen4-1

2 RudianoArrietaLoy6-1

3 MadmartiganCastilloWitt10-1

8 Seeking ChromeCabreraPish15-1

7 Loud BoyPusacMartin20-1

5 Four DiceFuentesSoto20-1

10 Other TimesHarrRoberts30-1

12 Cadillac CowboyMedellinMilligan30-1

6 Willie WinCourtFires30-1

4 More Money MoGallardoEspinoza30-1

4 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds fillies, maiden special weight

ORNATELY*** showed excellent early speed in a second-place debut sprinting, and the winner came back to repeat, and this filly is bred to go at least this far. BARSTOOL BABE was beaten less than two lengths in her two-turn debut just 15 days back, and she picks up a hot national rider in Luis Saez. DIVINELY BOLT finished with energy in a second-place sprint tuneup, and she represents high percentage connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 OrnatelyRosarioAsmussen8-5

6 Barstool BabeSaezMoquett7-2

9 Divinely BoltMurrillHartman4-1

10 Freedom for AllTorresMcPeek6-1

3 Candy CoopSaezCates12-1

5 InsensitiveJordanAnderson12-1

8 Royal LaughterMichelRosin20-1

7 Perfectly GoldenCabreraRosin20-1

4 ScarlettaCastilloAsmussen15-1

1 Gold TicketEramiaPeitz30-1

5 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SPEED BIAS** has won three of his past six races, and he exits a second-place finish in an unusually fast race at this same condition. DISC JOCKEY has crossed the wire first in five of his past six, and he shows good works since his last race in February. EASTSIDE COOL easily defeated starter allowance rivals last month, and the Oaklawn horse for course figures on or near the lead throughout.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Speed BiasSaezMoquett3-1

7 Disc JockeyTorresDiodoro7-2

2 Eastside CoolJuarezDuncan6-1

6 Life Is HardBazeDiVito8-1

10 TrafalgarMurrillHartman9-2

4 Seize the NightCabreraLukas10-1

3 IcarusArrietaVan Berg12-1

9 ZoomerPedrozaBrennan12-1

8 GuntownRosarioAsmussen12-1

5 PresidentialCastilloAsmussen15-1

6 Purse $90,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

CAIRO BREEZE* finished fourth over a muddy track in a useful debut. He is bred to route and has several sharp breezes on a fast track. ANDY CANT has finished second in three of his past four races, and he keeps a leading rider. SOUTHERN SUNSET has raced competitively in all three of his races, and he recorded a sharp work last weekend.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Cairo BreezeGarciaMott20-1

3 Andy CantArrietaMott3-1

4 Southern SunsetCabreraMcPeek7-2

1 Stand ProudTorresWitt9-2

2 Go CatsCastilloAsmussen5-1

9 BolzyEramiaVon Hemel5-1

5 GatlinburgAsmussenAsmussen10-1

10 Quality ChicSaezMcPeek10-1

8 The HeightsBazeSchultz20-1

7 Winnemac AvenueSantanaDiVito30-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

D'ORO STREET** has set an honest pace before tiring in consecutive route races, and she returns to her best distance for the leading stable. GUSTAVI had to overcome a sluggish start in an encouraging second-place debut, and she had a sharp subsequent five-furlong breeze last week. PERFECT WISH ships from Louisiana following a competitive third-place finish at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 D'oro StreetTorresDiodoro2-1

1 GustaviBaileySwearingen9-2

4 Perfect WishSaezGelner5-1

2 YesternightCastilloSchultz10-1

11 Flyin BessieSantanaAsmussen6-1

5 RubiaRosarioAsmussen8-1

7 Goddess of WarArrietaLund15-1

6 Sharp AttitudeQuinonezOwens15-1

3 Tara's TimeMedellinVon Hemel20-1

10 Saucy SecretGarciaHobby20-1

12 Beautiful BoltMurrillHartman20-1

9 Kamikaze BlueBazeLund30-1

8 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming.

KANTEX** dominated state-bred allowance rivals in her returns from a long vacation, and the lightly raced and unbeaten filly has a license to show more. LI'L GRAZEN had a five-race winning streak snapped as an odds-on favorite, and the strong finisher may rebound for the leading connections. PERFECT HAPPINESS was stake-placed this winter at Fair Grounds, and she returns to the main track after a strong second-place turf-sprint.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 KantexGarciaMorse5-1

10 Li'l GrazenTorresDiodoro5-2

12 Perfect HappinessMurrillHartman3-1

13 Violent PointZimmermanDiodoro3-1

5 PistolArrietaVan Berg6-1

2 Unbridled TwisterSantanaCates10-1

6 Off RampSaezRosin12-1

8 Fast and FeminineMedellinSnipes15-1

4 Rock Star ParkingDe La CruzContreras15-1

7 Wildwood ByeBazeBecker15-1

9 Music AppEramiaVon Hemel20-1

11 Keepmeinthe Mom.CastilloManley20-1

3 Crypto MoMurphyMurphy30-1

9 The Valley of Vapors. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies

MERLAZZA*** followed a decisive maiden win with a three-length allowance victory at Fair Grounds, and the improving filly picks up champion rider Joel Rosario. KLASSY BRIDGETTE is a local stakes winner with competitive Beyer figures, and she is bred to carry her speed this far. T MAX was stake-placed around two turns as a juvenile, and the speedy filly is racing on Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 MerlazzaRosarioCox8-5

4 Klassy BridgetteArrietaHartman5-2

6 T MaxSantanaWalden10-1

9 Exponential StarCastilloSchultz5-1

3 Santa Fe GoldCabreraCalhoun8-1

1 Stellar LilySaezMoquett8-1

5 Unstable PrincessTorresMartin12-1

7 Pink AceMurrillLitfin20-1

8 Sunset PaynterZimmermanKnott30-1

10 The Oaklawn Handicap. Grade II. Purse $1 million, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up

CHARGE IT**** is a lightly raced 4-year-old who has shown signs of brilliance in a seven-race career, and he is adding blinkers and is strictly the one to catch. LAST SAMURAI won the Essex and Razorback handicaps, and he has a strong record when able to race on bleeder medication Lasix. PROXY was beaten a diminishing neck in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap, and he did win the Grade I Clark last season at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Charge ItSaezPletcher8-5

2 Last SamuraiTorresLukas2-1

4 ProxyRosarioStidham4-1

6 Classic CausewayArrietaMcPeek6-1

3 Stilleto BoyDesormeauxMoger8-1

5 Senor BuscadorSantanaFincher15-1

1 Rated R SuperstarCabreraVillafranco20-1

11 The Bath House Row. Purse $200,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

RED ROUTE ONE** has second-place finishes in the Rebel and Southwest, and he is treated with Lasix for the first time after making a belated rally in the Arkansas Derby. TAPIT SHOES was narrowly defeated in a very fast allowance race at Fair Grounds, and his subsequent breezes at Keeneland have been swift. VICTORY FORMATION won the Grade III Smarty Jones in front-running fashion, while finishing in front of recent Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Red Route OneRosarioAsmussen2-1

9 Tapit ShoesDesormeauxCox7-2

6 Victory FormationSaezCox3-1

7 Two Eagles RiverMurrillHartman4-1

1 Interlock EmpireCabreraMcPeek8-1

3 PowerfulCastilloAsmussen15-1

2 Mazing MarkCourtBriley20-1

5 AristocracyTorresDiodoro20-1

8 Line to GainGallardoLitfin30-1

12 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

OMAHA RED*** is a talented sprinter, who returns to his best distance after three competitive route races at a higher level. NINJA WARRIOR has two starter allowance victories at the meeting, and he is capable of a top effort from on or off the pace. NAVY SEAL is a strong finishing sprinter at the top of his game.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Omaha RedPedrozaRobertson5-2

1 Ninja WarriorTorresDiodoro2-1

3 Navy SealZimmermanKnott8-1

6 BreslauArrietaContreras6-1

2 Spend BenjaminsCastilloShorter10-1

10 Race DriverMurrillDelacruz10-1

4 Best of GreeleyAsmussenAsmussen12-1

8 Lake RadioDe La CruzPuhl20-1

9 VulcanSaezContreras20-1

11 Mystery ManJordanMartin30-1

5 OcelotMedellinGreen30-1