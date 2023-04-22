Friday’s roundups and scores

BASEBALL

ARKADELPHIA 1, NASHVILLE 0 Carter Babb stole home in the fourth inning to power Arkadelphia (10-7, 8-4 4A-7) to a win. Tripp Cannon threw 12 strikeouts and walked 2 in 6 2/3 innings, and Babb got the save by striking out the final batter for the Badgers.

COTTER 14, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 1 (5 INN.) Cole Tilton was 2 for 4 with 3 runs batted in for Cotter (15-3, 8-2 2A-1), which has won 13 of its past 14 games. Logan Principato, Will Morris and Drew Jackson each had two hits, while Ty Tilton, who had 12 strikeouts in the game, blasted a home run for the Warriors. Preston Castle ended with two hits for Yellville-Summit (6-9, 5-5).

VAN BUREN 11, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 1 Malachi Henry was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 4 runs batted in to lift Van Buren (10-8) to a dominant victory. Peyton Pschier had a grand slam and Presley Nichols smashed a home run for the Pointers.

TEXARKANA 4, EL DORADO 2 Ty Waid hits his 11th home run of the year as Texarkana (16-3, 11-1 5A-South) doubled up the Wildcats. Waid also tossed a complete game for the Razorbacks, who've won seven games in a row.

SOFTBALL

PEA RIDGE 4, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0 Emory Bowlin tossed her third perfect game and finished with 15 strikeouts as Pea Ridge (14-8) shut out the Lady Bears.

Scores

Baseball

Arkadelphia 1, Nashville 0

Ashdown 14, Malvern 0

Baptist Prep 18, Little Rock Parkview 2

Bauxite 10, Junction City 1

Bradford 6, Shirley 5

Bradley 5, Hermitage 1

Cabot 8, Conway 3

Charleston 17, Lamar 14

Clarksville 12, Alma 2

Clinton 10, Valley Springs 1

DeWitt 5, Lake Village 0

Gravette 4, West Fork 3

Greenland 7, Berryville 6

Greenwood 3, Bentonville 1

Magnolia 10, Hope 0

Morrilton 7, Harding Academy 6

Nemo Vista 7, Wonderview 5

Newport 9, Mountain View 8

Omaha 5-3, Lead Hill 2-8

Sloan-Hendrix 12, Quitman 2

Taylor 27, Lafayette County 5

Texarkana 4, El Dorado 2

Van Buren 11, Fort Smith Northside 1

Viola 11, Calico Rock 2

West Side Greers Ferry 10, Norfork 2

Softball

Bradley 15, Hermitage 0

Cabot 4, Conway 1

Calico Rock 2, Shirley 0

Clarksville 9, Booneville 8

El Dorado 9, Texarkana 8

Genoa Central 16, Benton Harm. Grove 0

Heber Springs 12, Concord 3

Hector 10, Conway Christian 0

Horatio 10, Murfreesboro 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 20, Pine Bluff 9

Huntsville 21, Greenland 9

Malvern 7, Ashdown 5

Mayflower 12, Vilonia 11

Melbourne 17, Hoxie 2

Mount Ida 8, Poyen 7

Mountain Home 11, Pagarould 3

N. Little Rock 21, Little Rock Southwest 0

Pangburn 4, Midland 0

Pea Ridge 4, Fort Smith Northside 0

Perryville 10, Bigelow 0

Prescott 13, Jessieville 1

Star City 5, Watson Chapel 0

Soccer

Boys

Arkadelphia 3, Nashville 2

Benton 2, White Hall 1

Bentonville 4, Springdale 1

Bryant 5, Little Rock Central 0

Conway 2, Cabot 1

Crowley's Ridge 5, Conway Christian 1

Dardanelle 7, Gentry 0

De Queen 4, Hope 0

El Dorado 5, Texarkana 4

Episcopal Coll. 3, Maumelle Charter 1

Greenwood 1, Harrison 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 4, Pine Bluff 0

Jonesboro 0, Little Rock Catholic 0, tie

Lincoln 3, Haas Hall Bentonville 1

Little Rock Southwest 2, N. Little Rock 0

Malvern 0, Morrilton 0, tie

Searcy 5, Nettleton 1

Siloam Springs 2, Greenbrier 2, tie

Valley View 11, West Memphis 2

Van Buren 2, Mountain Home 1

Girls

Batesville 2, Marion 1

Benton 2, White Hall 1

Bentonville 10, Springdale 0

Conway 3, Cabot 0

Dardanelle 2, Gentry 0

De Queen 3, Hope 1

El Dorado 10, Texarkana 0

Episcopal Coll. 9, Maumelle Charter 0

Harrison 5, Greenwood 0

Jonesboro 2, Mount St. Mary 2, tie

Morrilton 2, Malvern 1

Mountain Home 2, Van Buren 1

Nashville 4, Arkadelphia 1

Rogers 8, Fort Smith Southside 2

Russellville 6, Alma 0

Sheridan 6, Mills 0

Siloam Springs 6, Greenbrier 1

Valley View 11, West Memphis 1